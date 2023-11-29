The Makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Brand Honor Jacqueline Chmielewski as the 'Ultimate College Football Tailgater'

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

America's No.1 refrigerated guacamole brand awards $10,000 and year's supply of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products to lucky sweepstakes winner

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the college football season in full swing, the makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE brand are proud to crown Jacqueline Chmielewski of Edinburg, Va., as its first-ever Ultimate College Football Tailgater. Chmielewski was recently awarded a grand prize of $10,000 and a year's supply of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products as part of the brand's "Ultimate TailGUACing Tryouts."

The brand team visited The Ohio State University, the University of Nebraska and the University of Colorado, giving college football fans a shot at guacamole glory and prizes through fun tailgating activities that spotlight the great taste and convenience of its always-ready, made from real Hass avocado products.

"Recognizing that tensions can soar on game day, our hassle-free approach ensures that tailgaters and homegaters can snack stress-free and focus on cheering on their team," said Chris Monahan, brand manager of WHOLLY® products. "Whether it's that hometown pride or alumni spirit, we created the Ultimate College TailGUACing Tryouts with a mission to engage with fans, create memories with fellow tailgaters and provide tasty moments on game day."

During the "Ultimate TailGUACing Tryouts," fans had the opportunity to participate in popular tailgating games like cornhole and ladder golf to compete for branded swag and monetary prizes. Plenty of samples of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products were given out to fans, too. "As an avid football fan, my tailgating set up is always a touchdown with delicious, always-ready guacamole and appetizers, and good vibes," Chmielewski said. "Being named the Ultimate College Football Tailgater by the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE shows that my favorite game-day dip appreciates tailgating season just as much I do."

For more information on the WHOLLY® brand and products, visit eatwholly.com.

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND  
The WHOLLY® brand, leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, is best known for WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High-pressure technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado's delicious flavors and nutrients while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on re-imagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS
MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, CHI-CHI'S® HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

SOURCE WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE

