The MAKO Alliance is on a Mission to Expand its Reach and Transform Healthcare

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAKO Medical continues to disrupt healthcare with its new nationwide venture, the MAKO Alliance. Aimed at creating a full-service reference laboratory in each state, the new enterprise consists of hand selected companies and partners across pathology, clinical, and molecular laboratories. With an expanded national footprint, the Alliance is able to offer more coverage and drive costs down for its members. While similar ventures have worked in other industries, this is the first of its kind in healthcare.

Chad Price, MAKO Medical CEO, explained that this alliance is a revolutionary concept in the sector: "This model is unique in healthcare, but other industries have done it. You've got insurance companies like Keystone that have brought many members together. You've got MarineMax, which brought independent boat dealers together and created one brand. Safelite did it with auto glass companies. There's lots of examples where you had many members come together to create one super company."

The companies and organizations partnered under the MAKO Alliance umbrella will centralize the selection of services offered, creating strategic partnerships with vendors and suppliers. By creating a unified and national footprint, the Alliance is able to reduce the costs that often hinder leading research, pathology, and laboratory testing companies. Organizations and healthcare businesses within the MAKO Alliance will benefit from reduced pricing of up to 80% on current COGs, supplies, and reagents. This is on top of lower costs with some of the mainstream vendors, like FedEx, that help businesses run on a daily basis.

Upon acceptance into the MAKO Alliance, partner buinesses will gain full access to a broad national customer base. This increased exposure will enable businesses to enhance their revenue streams and venture into new markets at both regional and national levels.

Aside from the cost savings and earnings potential, this approach seeks to strengthen the service offering that each partner supplies, allowing member companies to focus on their area of specialty.

From a recruiting standpoint, the unique benefits offered to the MAKO Alliance members will provide employers with a distinct advantage when enlisting new employees. Membership will allow companies to recruit talent on a national scale, handpicking the most valuable professionals and allowing employees the opportunity to move, transfer, or take on leadership positions in other states.

The MAKO Alliance plans to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of research and clinical trials nationwide. This powerhouse conglomerate will consist of various specialized companies focused on research, clinical trials, and phases 1 through 4 studies. This element of the Alliance will be split into three distinct areas including bio-banking, bio-repository, and site management organization (SMO). Consequently, this will open up an additional source of revenue for the organization, as it can monetize data, samples, and manage clinical trials from inception to completion.

While recruitment for the MAKO Alliance has operated somewhat under the radar to date, the business model is clearly garnering attention. The Alliance's reach now expands across multiple states including Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas, to name just a few. Within the next three years, the business plans to have acquired labs in all 50 states, creating regional super labs of excellence for esoteric testing and unmatched value for its members.

About MAKO Medical

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs Chad Price, Adam Price, and Josh Arant, MAKO Medical quickly experienced meteoric growth that was further compounded by the COVID pandemic. The business played a leading role in testing COVID-19 samples during the pandemic, processing more than 13 million COVID-19 tests and partnering with the CDC to provide next generation sequencing.

The College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory operates more than 85,000 square feet of lab space and has the capacity to process over 200,000 tests per day. MAKO Medical is ranked among Inc. 5000's fastest growing privately held companies in the US.

With sights set on disrupting healthcare, MAKO Medical continues to test the limits with the creation of the Alliance. The MAKO Alliance aims to transform American healthcare and testing, by partnering with some of the country's leading organizations and labs. The new venture will offer more coverage across the US, lowering costs and fees, and expanded access for research opportunities.

