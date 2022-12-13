The Malaysia Quick Commerce Market is expected to deliver ~1.3 Mn orders within 30 mins by 2027F, driven by investment in last mile delivery solutions and B2C platforms expanding beyond concentration: Ken Research

Shift in consumer behavior from value to convenience seeking, unplanned ordering behavior, with an increase in Gen-Z customers' affinity for indulgence purchases are some of the growth drivers.

Investment in last mile delivery solutions such as autonomous delivery, pick up and drop networks, crowdsourced delivery platforms on a rise.

Consumers will continue to adopt digital and contactless services quickly, with consumers ordering online versus shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, the competition for last mile delivery will be fierce.

Expanding realms of delivery by investing in drone technology: Received approval for China's first batch of air routes for real-time delivery drones in Shanghai, this reduced labour costs and delivery time from 30 minutes to 20 minutes, taking example from China, Quick Commerce players in Malaysia can capitalize the opportunity.

Internet of Things: Intelligence Transport Solutions: In-vehicle telematics can collect data on movements and idle time to maximize fleet and asset utilization as well as dynamic route planning and optimization. IOT can be used to reduce vehicle downtime via prediction of asset failure and automated maintenance scheduling. Tagging of individual items, pallets and operational equipment can transmit information about their current condition and position.

Shift in Consumer Behavior from Value-seeking to Convenience-Seeking: Willingness to pay for premium products, growing market for easy-to-cook products at-home delivery, demand for healthy and nutritional products, rising consumption of newer products through global experiences. Shift in consumer behavior from value-seeking to convenience-seeking, resulting in weekly, small-sized purchases rather than larger, monthly purchases driving the demand for on-demand logistics market.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Malaysia Quick Commerce Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by growing technological adoption and infrastructure development" by Ken Research observed that Malaysia Quick Commerce Market is in the growing phase. The Adoption of New Technologies, emerging new players, high internet penetration, balancing lifestyle, Government Initiatives and with the convenience of last mile delivery, are some of the factors that will contributed to the Malaysia Quick Commerce market growth over the period of 2022P-2027F with a growth rate of CAGR 6.0%.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Malaysia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation on Demand Grocery

By Products Category

Beauty & Personal care

Packaged Food & Beverages

Staples

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Region

Metro & Tier I

Tier II & below

By Business Model

Dark Store Model

Marketplace Model

By Customer's Gender

Male

Female

By Delivery Time

0-30 mins

30-45 mins

45- 1 hour

1-2 hours

By Order Value

0-50

50-100

100-200

200-1000

By Customer's Age

16-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55+

Malaysia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation on Demand Logistics

By B2B/B2C & C2C

B2B

B2C

C2C

By B2C End User

Grocery

Flowers

Shoes

Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Regions

Urban Areas

Tier 2 and Rural Areas

By Average Delivery time taken

0-30 mins

30-45 mins

45 mins - 1 hr.

1 hr.- 2hr

Malaysia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation on Demand Food Delivery

By Region

Urban Areas

Tier 2, 3, Rural Areas

By Average Delivery Period

Under 30 Minutes

30-45 Minutes

45-60 Minutes

By Gender

Male

Female

By Age Group

18-24

25-34

35-44

45 above

By Frequency of ordering

Everyday

2-3 times a week

once a week

every 2 weeks

once a month

once every 6 months

once a year

less than once a year

By Cuisine type

Fast Food

Malay

Beverages

Chinese

Others

Key Target Audience:-

Quick Commerce Players

Ecommerce Companies

E-grocery Companies

Logistics Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Investors & Venture Capitalists

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017/22-2021

2017/22-2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Companies Covered:-

Food Panda

GrabFood

Oddle

Quicksent

Airasia

Pandamart

GrabMart

Happyfresh

Lala Move

Borzo

GrabExpress

Pickupp

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Country Overview Malaysia

Ecosystem of Major players in the Malaysian Quick Commerce Market, 2022

Business Cycle and Genesis of Malaysia Quick Commerce Market

The Rise of Rapid Delivery (Quick Commerce)

Customer Journey: Traditional E-Commerce VS On-Demand Logistics

E-commerce statistics in Malaysia as compared to other regions

as compared to other regions E-commerce penetration in Malaysia

E-commerce trends in Malaysian states

E-commerce vs Quick Commerce

Business Model Canvas of Quick Commerce businesses

On Demand Food Delivery Market in Malaysia

Market Segmentation for On Demand Food Delivery Market in Malaysia

Competition Analysis for On Demand Food Delivery Market in Malaysia

Future Forecast for On Demand Food Delivery Market in Malaysia

On Demand Grocery Delivery Market in Malaysia

Market Segmentation for On Demand Grocery Delivery Market in Malaysia

Competition Analysis for On Demand Grocery Delivery Market in Malaysia

Future Forecast for On Demand Grocery Delivery Market in Malaysia

On Demand Last Mile Logistics Market in Malaysia

Market Segmentation for On Demand Last Mile Logistics Market in Malaysia

Competition Analysis for On Demand Last Mile Logistics Market in Malaysia

Future Forecast for On Demand Last Mile Logistics Market in Malaysia

Industry Analysis

Regulations: Product Registration and Certification

Challenges in Market

Growth Drivers of the Malaysian Quick Commerce Market

Growth driven by Covid-19 pandemic

Malaysian Government's National E-commerce Strategic Roadmap

Sub-segments of the Malaysian Government's Digital Free Zone

Diversification Opportunity to Other Categories

Technologies to Leverage in the Malaysian Quick Commerce Market

Strategies followed by Food Delivery Player in SEA's

New Technologies

Malaysia Quick Commerce Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

India Quick Commerce Market Outlook to FY'27F - Driven by Increasing demand for Faster Delivery & Convenience and Shifting Customer behavior towards Unplanned Purchases

Quick Commerce provides the convenience of fastest possible doorstep delivery of groceries and other consumables. There has been observed a significant increase in the Top-up and Unplanned purchases, particularly in Metro and Tier I cities which is facilitating the growth of the quick commerce industry in India. The Quick Commerce Industry is currently positioned in the Early Growing Stage and is anticipated to showcase a CAGR close to 27% between FY'22 and FY'27F. Increasing Willingness of the consumers to pay premium for quick deliveries, changing shopping habits towards more frequent unplanned & top-up purchases has led to the growth of the quick commerce market in India.

Brazil Quick Commerce Market Outlook to 2027F"- Driven by the increasing digital adoption and internet penetration since the global covid-19 pandemic

With the rise of urbanization, the number of small or single-person households is rapidly growing, leading to a rising demand for delivery of products in small quantities rather than purchasing in large quantities at a cheaper price. The Quick Commerce Market in Brazil expanded at a CAGR of ~32% in between 2019 and 2022P, on the basis of gross merchandise value. The push in online shopping came from the change in consumer behavior after covid 19 pandemic, increase in internet usage and smartphone owners.

Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market Outlook to 2026F - Increasing Demand for Rapid Deliveries, Rising Internet Penetration Rate and Changing Lifestyles to Drive the Saudi Arabian Quick Commerce Market in the near future

The Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce market is at a growing stage, with ~15-20 players competing in the market, and has witnessed a significant competition in terms of emergence of various companies and is expected to grow with a CAGR in double digits between 2021 and 2026F, mainly because of the high internet penetration, emergence of dual income families, change in the consumer behavior post pandemic, increasing interest towards seamless transaction, unplanned and last minute ordering and busy lifestyle.

