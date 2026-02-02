The Malco Group Debuts at 2026 AHR Expo, Bringing Together Tools, Pumps, Refrigeration, Chemicals and Worksite Solutions Under One Trusted Partner.

Introduces new products including refrigeration tools, next-generation condensate management pumps, jobsite organization systems, innovative piping support system and more!

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malco Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional-grade HVACR and building construction products in the Americas, will proudly make its debut at the 2026 AHR Expo (Booth #SU214), showcasing its extensive portfolio of trade-ready products and solutions, redefining what it means to have one trusted partner for every job.

The Malco Group introduces new, industry-leading products including refrigeration tools, next-gen condensate management pumps, jobsite organization systems and more. Speed Speed

With everything an HVACR technician needs to fill the back of their van, The Malco Group offers bundled category solutions from one single supplier that enable distributors, partners and end users to streamline orders. The Malco Group's expansive product portfolio includes bundled solutions in the following categories:

"We're proud to demonstrate to AHR attendees the full strength of The Malco Group's combined portfolio of tools, pumps, chemicals and worksite solutions to enable successful HVACR and building construction jobs across the Americas," said Rich Benninghoff, CEO of The Malco Group. "As the trade professional's full-van partner, our coordinated ecosystem of category solutions is designed to solve any jobsite challenge that may arise."

At AHR 2026, The Malco Group will introduce several new, industry-leading products, including:

Condensate Management Pumps from Aspen Pumps —Aspen Pumps is reinventing condensate removal with new Silent+ Gen5 Series and Mini White mini pumps—the first to market with intelligent capacitance sensing and next-generation variable speed technology to dynamically adjust flow rate. These high-performance pumps are the quietest on the market, with whisper-quiet operation as low as 16 dB(A).





—Aspen Pumps is reinventing condensate removal with new Silent+ Gen5 Series and Mini White mini pumps—the first to market with intelligent capacitance sensing and next-generation variable speed technology to dynamically adjust flow rate. These high-performance pumps are the quietest on the market, with whisper-quiet operation as low as 16 dB(A). MalcoEdge™— Malco Tools' newest line of trade-ready refrigeration tools for installation and service needs, including tube cutters, flaring and swaging tools, safe seal hoses, easy seal hoses, vacuum pumps, recovery units, manifolds and kits, hydraulic tools and manual tube benders.





Malco Tools' newest line of trade-ready refrigeration tools for installation and service needs, including tube cutters, flaring and swaging tools, safe seal hoses, easy seal hoses, vacuum pumps, recovery units, manifolds and kits, hydraulic tools and manual tube benders. Veto Pro Pac®— Veto didn't just make tool bags tougher—the company reinvented the tool bag category with the first premium vertical storage tool bags with injection molded bases. Veto Pro Pac tool bags and pouches focus on organization to save tradesmen time searching for tools, reduce the probability of losing tools at jobsites and are built jobsite tough. See firsthand why Veto Pro Pac has been the trusted choice of trade pros everywhere for 24 years. Plus, get an exclusive look at the official unveiling of Veto's all-new evo system ™—a next-generation, approach to tool storage designed to move, adapt, and evolve with the way pros work on the jobsite.





Veto didn't just make tool bags tougher—the company reinvented the tool bag category with the first premium vertical storage tool bags with injection molded bases. Veto Pro Pac tool bags and pouches focus on organization to save tradesmen time searching for tools, reduce the probability of losing tools at jobsites and are built jobsite tough. See firsthand why Veto Pro Pac has been the trusted choice of trade pros everywhere for 24 years. Plus, get an ™—a next-generation, approach to tool storage designed to move, adapt, and evolve with the way pros work on the jobsite. Malco Pipelounge™—An innovative HVAC insulated copper piping support system developed to significantly improve jobsite efficiency, saving time and eliminating the need and hassle of installing strut while adequately protecting pipe insulation for the life of the HVAC system itself.

These new solutions join The Malco Group's leading portfolio of pro-favorite products including Malco Tools' C-RHEX® Kits, Duct Board Tools and Tin Master™ Hammer, ACE Chemical's Monster® Series line of cleaners, and C&D Valve's A2L Hex and Locking Caps.

For more information, visit The Malco Group's booth #SU214 at AHR, or The Malco Group website.

About The Malco Group

The Malco Group is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality HVACR and building construction products based in the Americas. With a focus on innovation, precision engineering and field-tested performance, The Malco Group powers the success of trade pros and businesses across the continent. Its portfolio includes ACE Chemical, Aspen Pumps, Beckett, Big Foot Systems, C&D Valve, HydroBalance, Malco Tools, Unilite and Veto Pro Pac. Follow The Malco Group on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay updated on the latest innovations and product launches.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=1632AHR

SOURCE The Malco Group