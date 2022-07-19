The Maldives Travel Report 2022

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Maldives: Emerging as a Dream?Vacation?Destination for the International Tourists" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Maldives will attract more than 2.5 million international tourists and generated more than US$ 5 billion in revenues by 2027.

"Maldives Tourism Market" offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the Maldives tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to international tourists' arrivals, spending, the purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides a clear insight into current and future tourism developments in the region. Furthermore, this report uses country-focused analysis to explore tourist markets in the Maldives.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 14 nations. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of Maldives travel and tourism.

The top 14 most visited countries included in this report are India, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, United States, Ukraine, Spain, Austria and Poland

This Comprehensive Market Research Report Provides:

Total International Tourists Arrival and Market Size in the Maldives (2017 - 2027)

(2017 - 2027) Total International Tourists Arrival and Market Share in the Maldives (%) (2017 - 2027)

(%) (2017 - 2027) Key Market Drivers and Challenges of Maldives Tourism Market

Indian Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Indian Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Indian Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Kazakhstan Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Kazakhstan Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Kazakhstan Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Saudi Arabia Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Saudi Arabia Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Saudi Arabia Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Italy Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Italy Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Italy Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Russia Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Russia Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Russia Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast United Kingdom Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on United Kingdom Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast United Kingdom Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Germany Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Germany Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Germany Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast France Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on France Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast France Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Switzerland Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Switzerland Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Switzerland Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Ukraine Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Ukraine Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Ukraine Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Spain Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Spain Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Spain Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Poland Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Poland Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Poland Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Austria Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on Austria Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Austria Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast United States Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast Information on United States Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

and Forecast United States Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Total International Tourists Arrival and Market Size (Spending) in the Maldives (2017 - 2027)

2.1 Total International Tourists Arrival and Forecast

2.2 Total International Tourists Spending and Forecast

3. Total International Tourists Arrival and Spending Share in the Maldives (%) (2017 - 2027)

3.1 Total International Tourists Arrival Share and Forecast

3.2 Total International Tourists Spending Share and Forecast

4. Key Market Drivers and Challenges of Maldives Tourism Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Challenges

5. Maldives International Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending - Top 14 Countries In-Depth Analysis (2017 - 2027)

5.1 Indian Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.1.1 Indian Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.1.2 Information on Indian Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.1.3 Indian Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.2 Kazakhstan Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.2.1 Kazakhstan Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.2.2 Information on Kazakhstan Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.2.3 Kazakhstan Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.3 Saudi Arabia Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.3.1 Saudi Arabia Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.3.2 Information on Saudi Arabia Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.3.3 Saudi Arabia Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.4 Italy Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.4.1 Italy Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.4.2 Information on Italy Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.4.3 Italy Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.5 Russia Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.5.1 Russia Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.5.2 Information on Russia Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.5.3 Russia Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.6 United Kingdom Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.6.1 United Kingdom Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.6.2 Information on United Kingdom Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.6.3 United Kingdom Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.7 Germany Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.7.1 Germany Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.7.2 Information on Germany Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.7.3 Germany Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.8 France Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.8.1 France Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.8.2 Information on France Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.8.3 France Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.9 Switzerland Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.9.1 Switzerland Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.9.2 Information on Switzerland Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.9.3 Switzerland Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.10 Ukraine Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.10.1 Ukraine Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.10.2 Information on Ukraine Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.10.3 Ukraine Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.11 Spain Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.11.1 Spain Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.11.2 Information on Spain Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.11.3 Spain Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.12 Poland Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.12.1 Poland Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.12.2 Information on Poland Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.12.3 Poland Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.13 Austria Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.13.1 Austria Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.13.2 Information on Austria Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.13.3 Austria Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.14 United States Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.14.1 United States Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.14.2 Information on United States Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.14.3 United States Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

