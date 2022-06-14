The Maltese Islands Reopen for Summer, COVID-19 Restrictions Removed

Countries Will No Longer Be Classified as Red or Dark Red

For summer 2022, travel to Malta will only depend on the immunity of the person, as countries will no longer be classified as Red or Dark Red. If the visitor has been fully vaccinated, has recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months, or presents a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours for the PCR, and 24 hours for the Rapid Test before arriving, there will be no need for quarantine of any kind.

Both the PCR and Rapid Tests are considered to be equally valid for travel purposes. If either of these documents are not presented upon arrival, a 10-day mandatory quarantine will apply, which is reduced to 7 days following a negative test.

The above-mentioned documentation requirement does not apply to children under the age of six at the moment, and from Monday, 6 June, it will no longer be a requirement for children under 12.

Masks Are Removed From Indoor and Outdoor Settings

In addition to the easing of these rules, it is also no longer necessary to wear a mask of any kind on flights to Malta, as well as in any indoor or outdoor settings upon arrival, with hospitals being the only exception.

The same rule applies to events in Malta as well. Seating restrictions have been removed and the maximum capacities for public meeting spaces have been restored to their pre-COVID-19 limits.

Passenger Locator Forms for those arriving within Europe on flights are now a thing of the past as well, but always be sure to check with your specific airline to see if it has any other requirements you may need to meet.

Events, Festivals and Feasts Have Returned in Full Swing

June starts off with the Malta International Arts festival where audiences can expect musical events, theatre productions, and other visual art, as well as the International Wine Festival for the connoisseurs who'd like to taste wine from Malta and the rest of the world.

July will expand on the musical events, with award-winning pop singer Lewis Capaldi taking the stage, a Classic Rock Anthems concert with 20 hit songs played by BBC Concert Orchestra, and the 32nd incarnation of Malta's Jazz Festival .

For fans who prefer the latest in popular music, the Isle of MTV 2022 music festival will take place in Il-Fosos Square on 19 July. Headliners include singer/humanitarian/entrepreneur French Montana and internationally renowned DJ Marshmello, who will each take the stage and perform their greatest hits.

It is clear that Malta is more than ready to welcome the world back in and finally get back to normal after the pandemic – something that appeals to both Maltese citizens and tourists alike.

To organize your vacation and see available flights, consult VisitMalta's booking page to start planning your trip to Malta .

