The Mamiye Group Re-launches HABITUAL And Opens The Brand's First Online Boutique

In addition to the official RTW collection launch, the brand is happy to announce the opening of its first online flagship, habitual.com - a hub for shopping, news and discovery. In addition to the women's collection, consumers will be able to shop HABITUAL Girl available in sizes 4-6 & 7-14, the girl's collection will retail from $24 - $78. The brand, owned and produced by The Mamiye Group, intends to quickly expand past these two categories and into additional licensees in the near future.

"The Mamiye Group is focused on thoughtful design and meeting the needs of our consumers. The catalyst for relaunching HABITUAL, a legacy denim brand, was based on white space in the market and a demand from our retail partners. We noted the need for attainable denim and ready-to-wear with high design. Each piece in the collection makes a strong statement singularly, but also works seamlessly together. Habitual and Habitual Girl are created for confident and cool women and girls." - Stephen Mamiye, President, Mamiye Contemporary Division

The HABITUAL fall collection will introduce inky blues, warm earth tones, rich pomegranate and a palette of dark moody colors. Design will play with masculine and feminine silhouettes incorporating the use of leather materials and the expansion of the line into knits and sweaters. The collection will be sharply priced with leather starting at $398 and cashmere starting at $238.

HABITUAL was established in 2001 as a better contemporary and denim brand. Since its inception, the brand has focused on clean lines and tailoring with feminine touches. The brand is currently owned and produced by The Mamiye Group in New York City. HABITUAL is comprised of women's and girl's collections and is sold at habitual.com, nodstrom.com, shopbop.com, Liverpool (Mexico) and other fine boutique locations. Learn more at: https://habitual.com/

