The Manhattan - A Signature Senior Living Community launches VIP Access

VIP Access members will be the first to see The Manhattan's generous floor plans featured within an eight-story residential building over parking offering astonishing panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and St. Petersburg. Also, besides having the opportunity to reserve a future residence before they are released to sales agents and the public, VIP members will be eligible to capture special pricing discounts on the initial membership fees, and other exclusive benefits, including priority access to on-site healthcare. The Manhattan is expected to open in early 2024.

VIP Access members will enjoy:

Special one-time VIP Access discounts and other exclusive benefits announced at the time of release of the 93 condo-style floor plans, views, and pricing;

Participation in future resident "Members Only" events, travel, and social gatherings prior to The Manhattan's opening;

opening; Certain upgrades in residential floor plans and services at no additional charge;

Guaranteed priority access to on-site quality healthcare, including home health, assisted living, and memory care support;

And most impressively, a 100% Satisfaction Guaranty Refund of the initial Membership Fee if you decide to terminate your residency during the first twelve (12) months.

The Manhattan accepts VIP Access Member reservations online as well as over the phone and via secured check payment. You may also request to schedule an appointment.

The Manhattan - St. Petersburg is a $125 million development project comprising of 93 condo-style homes with modern coastal finishes, measuring from 860 to 2,600+ square feet of living space with the very best resort-like amenities and membership privileges, including indoor and outdoor dining venues, fitness and aerobics studios, outpatient wellness and therapy gym, full-service spa and salon, 24-hour security, comprehensive maintenance and housekeeping, as well as unique membership access to select well-known St. Petersburg clubs and organizations.

The Manhattan anticipates reservations to begin no later than September 1 with expectations to be fully reserved almost immediately thereafter. For more information, please visit

www.ManhattanStPete.com/VIPaccess, or call (727) 291-0127.

SOURCE The Manhattan St. Petersburg; LifeStar Living