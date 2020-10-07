The Manor Earns The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® Certification for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation

KETTLE MORAINE, Wis., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Manor (discoverthemanor.com), an exclusive residential addiction treatment center in Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine Forest, announced it has earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval® Certification for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission, the nation's leading and most respected health care accrediting organization.

"Receiving this accreditation speaks to the caliber of our clinical team's standard of excellence and continued emphasis on client safety," says Aber Hollander Chief Executive Officer of Windrose Recovery. "We've always held ourselves to a very high degree of internal clinical standards and we are honored to be externally acknowledged by such a well-respected accrediting authority."

The Manor voluntarily chose to undergo the rigorous standards of The Joint Commission's accreditation process. These state-of-the-art standards address crucial functions of patient care and are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help behavioral health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

This accreditation provides an extra level of reassurance for consumers as they navigate the process of choosing a treatment provider. It will also allow increased access to a wider range of individuals seeking high-quality treatment where client safety is held to the greatest standard.

About The Manor

The Manor by Windrose Recovery, one of the nation's premier residential addiction treatment centers, offers transformative and personalized care nestled in the rolling hills of Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine Forest. As part of Windrose Recovery, an independently owned family of treatment centers, The Manor has the freedom to ensure that clients' clinical needs always come first. From the holistic and customized treatment plans to the private suites, each detail is designed to nurture, respect and guide clients on their unique journey to lasting recovery. Conveniently located in the Midwest near Chicago and Milwaukee, The Manor is easily accessible from two international airports.

For more information, please visit discoverthemanor.com.

