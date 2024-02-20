The Mansa Fund and Bridge Marketplace Partner to Accelerate Black Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment

NEW YORK and CHARLOTTE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mansa Fund , a lending fund dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses, and Bridge, a digital lending platform committed to racial equity and closing the racial wealth gap, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to accelerate Black entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

The Mansa Fund and Bridge will work together to identify and support high-potential Black-owned businesses, providing them with access to vital funding and mentorship to facilitate growth and scalability.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bridge to amplify our mission of supporting Black entrepreneurs," said Lee Moulton, Founder and Managing Partner of The Mansa Fund. "Despite strides, qualified black business owners still face systematic disadvantages when it comes to accessing loans to grow their businesses and our collaboration with Bridge will help better connect these business owners with the capital they need."

Bridge is committed to addressing systemic challenges and enhancing economic prospects for communities of color," stated Rohit Mathur, CEO of Bridge. "Through our collaboration with The Mansa Fund, we aim to provide essential support and resources to Black entrepreneurs, aiding them in establishing successful businesses and achieving sustainable generational wealth."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in addressing the funding disparities and challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs. The Mansa Fund and Bridge are committed to driving systemic change and creating a future where Black-owned businesses have equal opportunities to succeed.

About The Mansa Fund

Founded by Lee Moulton & Nnamdi Ugwu , The Mansa Fund is a small-business lending platform focused on providing low-interest loans to support Black-owned businesses.

About Bridge

Bridge is a digital platform that connects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with a diverse group of lenders including community banks, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Minority Depository Institutions and woman-owned banks. The platform digitally connects qualifying businesses with these lenders to provide access to capital with greater choice and convenience in a streamlined experience. Bridge provides lenders with the opportunity to diversify their businesses, broaden their customer base and offer borrowers a high-quality experience.

