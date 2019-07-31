NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics are available in combination therapy and monotherapy. This mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market analysis considers sales from the combination therapy and monotherapy segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the combination therapy segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the reduced drug resistance and rising development and commercialization of combination therapies will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics report has observed market growth factors such as recent approvals, introduction of targeted therapies, and growth of geriatric population. However, adverse effects of available therapeutics, limited access to treatment, and presence of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics industry over the forecast period.







Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market: Overview



Recent approvals



The significant unmet need for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma has given the market vendors scope to develop reliable therapeutics. The rising formulation of therapeutics has prompted many approvals in the last few years, increasing the sales of vendors. As a result, recent approvals will lead to the expansion of the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



Advent of novel therapies



Vendors are formulating advanced therapeutics to cater to the market demand. For instance, kinase inhibitors and gene therapies exhibit high efficacy, increasing their demand. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics manufacturers, which include Allergan Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Celgene Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Also, the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



