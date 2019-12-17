NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The maple water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period 2019–2025.

The global maple water market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The growth can be contributed due to the increased preference for organic and healthy drinks; the impact of clean labels on the consumer's buying behavior, and the growing awareness of ethical and sustainable production processes. The increasing disposable income is also encouraging consumers to be more judgmental on their drinking patterns and diets. Despite demography and diet patterns worldwide, a common trend among consumers to prefer low-calorie drinks is increasing consumption and demand.

The maple water market in APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period. Consumers are willing to buy more products from producers that follow fair trade practices, thereby enhancing sustainability and increasing eco-friendliness of maple waters. With the increasing spending of millennials on premium organic products, the market for sparkling maple water is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global maple water market during the forecast period:

• Preference for Organic Drinks

• Growth of Health-conscious Population

• Increased Preference for Sparkling and Flavored Drinks

• Impact of Clean Labels

• Increased Role of Convenient Packaging



The study considers the present scenario of the global maple water market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Maple Water Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by type, category, packaging, distribution, and geography. One of the essential factors for the growth of the flavored segment is the changing taste preferences among consumers. Vendors are launching innovative drinks, including natural vitamin water, to stay competitive in the market. Hence, the introduction of several flavored drinks and dynamic preferences of consumers is likely to drive the market by 2025.



The unflavored segment is dominating the market as new consumers prefer pure maple water flavors and authentic tastes. The growing awareness of maple water nutrition is rapidly increasing among consumers. Hence, manufacturers focus prominently on producing natural flavors, which is expected to drive the demand in the future. Moreover, the increasing awareness of low-calorie drinks with no added preservatives is expected to drive the growth of the unflavored segment.



Sparkling maple water is expected to observe a high rise due to the significant demand for fizzy and carbonized drinks across the globe. Americans are drinking more sparkling water, and the consumption is increasing gradually YOY. One of the crucial factors, which is likely to drive the demand, is millennials' rich preference for sparkling drinks, thus, manufacturers are not shying away pushing the market segment.



The paper boards are the most preferred mode of packaging in countries such as China, Russia, Brazil, and India, where tetra packs drive the beverage packaging market. With growing efforts of maple water brands to innovate product lines and segments, considerable cost-cutting can be achieved through paper boards packaging. Hence, the cost-effectiveness of this packaging type is expected to drive the segment. Paper Boards have the dominant among manufacturers as they have a minimum harmful effect on the environment, and this type of packaging helps the manufacturers to improve brand image, thereby gaining a competitive edge. Paper board packaging has a significant demand in North America, which is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Type

• Flavored

• Unflavored

Market Segmentation by Category

• Sparkling

• Non-sparkling

Market Segmentation by Packaging

• Paper Boards

• Pet Bottles

• Others (cans & glasses)

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Specialty Stores

• Discounters

• Others



Insights by Geography



North America is the leading maple water market as it has a high consumption of and other maple products. Also, the increasing penetration of organic products in the US and Canada maple sap water is driving the region to become a forerunner in the organic maple water market. Europe has a high demand since the consumers demand low-calorie and high-functional drinks, which is mostly organic. APAC is likely to face significant growth due to the rise in obesity; consumers are pursuing healthy beverages due to the increase in purchasing power. Latin America is expected to observe steady growth due to certain social and demographical factors. Moreover, the growing awareness of nutrition among consumers is going to be a key factor for growth. Changing healthy diet patterns and growing interest in organic food products are expected to drive the demand in the MEA region.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

• MEA

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



Insights by Vendors



The maple water market is expected to witness several developments during the forecast period. Mergers and acquisitions play a significant role in expanding distribution channels and outlets across the regions. The Ceres Natural Remedies, which is a Vermont-based hemp-derived CBD retailer, has acquired Vermont based Tretap, which is a leading beverage company. They together developed a new range of sparkling beverages, which are available in grocery stores across North America. The launch of new products in countries such as APAC and Latin American regions, where awareness of maple water is less, is likely to increase the share of vendors. Securing distribution and engaging suppliers and stakeholders is the key to success in this business. Moreover, product innovation is expected to emerge as a significant differentiator. Vendors are introducing sparkling drinks to gain sales.



Prominent Vendors

• Oviva

• Maple3

• Happytree Maple Water

• Drink Simple

• Pure Maple Water

• Wahta

• Necta

• Seva

• Kiki

• Sibberi

• Tretap

• Anti Plus

• Sap Sucker

• Sap on Tap

• Arbeau

• Maple Mama

• Tapped Muskoka

• My Maple Water

• Asarasi



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the maple water market provides sizing and growth opportunities during the forecast period 2021–2025.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the maple water market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the maple water market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.



