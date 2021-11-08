NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November 7, the day of the 2021 NYC Marathon, marked the start of another marathon, also held in New York. Yet this New York is a Ukrainian village located in the Donetsk region, less than a mile from the front line. The Marathon in New York No One Wants to Run, created by Nova Poshta, aims to draw the world's attention to Russian aggression in Eastern Ukraine. Starting today, anyone willing to take part in the run may do so by covering any distance, anywhere in the world, and so express their support for Ukraine.

The Marathon in New York No One Wants to Run The Marathon in New York No One Wants to Run

It has been seven years since Russia occupied Crimea and launched its war in Eastern Ukraine. It has de facto occupied two Ukrainian regions, a territory of over 6,000 sq mi, forcing over 1,5 million people to flee their homes, and 3 million to seek humanitarian assistance on a daily basis. For the Ukrainian people, this is an everyday run to survive with no finish line in sight. Without any support, it's a grueling task.

This is why Ukrainians decided to launch their own Marathon in New York — in a small Ukrainian village also named New York, located in the Donetsk region, less than a mile from the front line. A marathon that aims to remind the world that the war waged by Russia in Ukraine is still ongoing, and to potentially get support from hundreds of thousands of people.

For the marathon's first five runners, this war is by now an inseparable part of daily life. А soldier, a volunteer, an army medic, a war correspondent, and an IDP (internally displaced person). They urge the world to join them on their run.

To support Ukraine, the organizers call upon all those interested to register for the The Marathon in New York No One Wants to Run by visiting marathonnoonewantstorun.org/en. Run it anywhere, anytime, and spread the word about the situation in Russian-occupied territories. Every person who registers will receive a marathon "starter pack". It will include a collection of facts about the war. In addition, a marathon medal with an inlaid piece of bullet shell from Eastern Ukraine will be offered as a token of appreciation to every participant who helps Ukrainians reach the finish line and feel that they are not running this marathon alone.

The project received over 1000 registrations in first few hours from Ukraine, Germany, USA, Poland, Serbia, Turkey, Canada, Sweden, Lithuania, Morocco, Austria, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Slovenia, Indonesia.

Website marathonnoonewantstorun.org/en

Hashtag #marathonnoonewantstorun, Instagram account @marathonnoonewantstorun

Company's name: Nova Poshta

Email: [email protected]

Tel +380507627472.

Author: Nataliа Stanko.

Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13BBKf62Lw0k34R4ROqMO2talhA6GK34B?usp=sharing

Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i5f57GhB_uwBZfWiqBxBCyjfo7dTF-wV/view?usp=sharing

SOURCE Nova Poshta