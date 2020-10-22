The Marathon Stream for MDA Let's Play For A Cure Airs this Saturday, October 24, Headlined by Zedd with Special Guests missharvey and more

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The final marathon stream for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's (MDA) MDA Let's Play For A Cure will air this Saturday, October 24, kicking off at 4:00pm ET. Headlined by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer/gamer Zedd, the live event will take place on Twitch and feature 8 hours of content, live gameplay, giveaways and more. MDA Let's Play For A Cure will run alongside the live broadcast of The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon at 8:00pm ET.

The purpose of the multi-week streaming event is to drive awareness and fundraising for the mission of the MDA. This Saturday's stream will feature special guests 5x Counter Strike World Champion missharvey, along with other top streamers and esports athletes who will be dropping by throughout the day. The stream will feature gameplay from some of the most popular game titles at the moment, including Phasmaphobia, VALORANT, Fall Guys, and Among Us, and there will also be a live crossover event between the telethon and MDA Let's Play For A Cure.

MDA Let's Play For A Cure will include over $35,000 worth of giveaway prizes from participating sponsors, including Hisense, Herman Miller, Shake Shack, AOC Gaming, Discord and GameStop. Hisense will be surprising participants throughout the event by giving away their award-winning H9G 4K ULED Android TVs, perfect for action-packed gaming sequences and realistic picture quality. Herman Miller will be gifting their new, sold-out Embody Gaming Chair to top donors during the stream who give $2,500 or more. Additional sponsors will be providing giveaways such as gaming monitors, annual Nitro subscriptions, and gift cards during the live streams to incentivize fundraising.

MDA is an active member of the gaming community through MDA Let's Play, a platform to raise funds for research, care and advocacy, for over 300,000 people in the United States, living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. MDA Let's Play is a year-round gaming community that comes together every weekend to play games.

Over the past six weeks, MDA Let's Play For A Cure has brought together some of the biggest names in gaming, including Zedd, missharvey, Voyboy, Trick2g, JonSandman, Clayster of NY Subliners, and Stixxay and xSojin of Counter League Gaming, among others, and showcased gameplay from Among Us, League of Legends, Rocket League, Fall Guys, Call of Duty and more.

"It has been a delight to watch the gaming community come together and turn out over the last six weeks to support MDA and further our mission of helping raise awareness and support for people living with neuromuscular diseases," said MDA President and CEO Lynn O'Connor Vos. "We're so thankful for everyone's generosity thus far, and we're looking forward to ending on a high note with the final marathon stream for MDA Let's Play For A Cure this Saturday."

Funds raised from these events will go directly to MDA to provide funding for research, care and advocacy. MDA's research is shared freely worldwide to develop treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and over 43 related neuromuscular diseases including Duchenne and SMA. Funding also supports a network of multidisciplinary medical care teams at over 150 MDA Care Centers at the nation's top medical institutions. MDA has a strong Advocacy program for equal access for our community.

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

