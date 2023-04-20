The Marcus Institute of Integrative Health, Philadelphia, PA, to Hold Fourth Annual "Advances in Mind-Body Medicine" Live Virtual CME Conference

The Marcus Institute of Integrative Health announces a hybrid CME conference to educate providers in the latest research and advancements in integrative medicine.

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marcus Institute of Integrative Health and its Department of Integrative Medicine & Nutritional Sciences at Thomas Jefferson University, located in Philadelphia, PA, announces registration has opened for the fourth annual Advances in Mind-Body Medicine conference. The Institute will host the upcoming live hybrid conference on June 16-17, 2023; the event will be held on Jefferson's Center City Philadelphia campus for in-person attendees, with virtual attendance options also available.

The Advances in Mind-Body Medicine conference will feature expert keynote speakers focused on topics such as brain health, stress and immune health, biophilic medicine, hypnosis for pain management, and advanced mind-body strategies for specialized populations. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in an expert panel led by Pat Croce, mindfulness expert, physical therapist, entrepreneur, and former president of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Chair of the Department of Integrative Medicine and founder of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health, Dr. Daniel Monti , states, "We are thrilled to host the Advances in Mind-Body Medicine conference and once again bring together some of the brightest minds in integrative medicine. This exclusive event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with experts in the field and achieve a more comprehensive understanding of holistic medical care which includes body, mind, and spirit, including cutting edge brain research."

The Advances in Mind-Body Medicine conference is designed for licensed healthcare professionals and full-time students in healthcare disciplines with the intention of broadening skills to advance care and help providers meet the demand for both treating illness and improving wellness. Continuing education credits will be available.

The conference will take place on Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th, 2023, from 8:15am to 5:00pm. Participants may attend the conference live on-campus or virtually; ticket holders will be emailed additional details as they become available. To register for the conference, please use this link or email [email protected] for more information.

About Marcus Institute of Integrative Health: The Marcus Institute of Integrative Health is part of the historic Department of Integrative Medicine & Nutritional Sciences at Thomas Jefferson University's Sidney Kimmel Medical College. This is the first department of Integrative Medicine at a US medical school, and it offers a wide range of academic programs, research trials, and clinical programs of excellence at its two locations, in Philadelphia and Villanova. The Philadelphia office is located at 925 Chestnut Street, Suite 120, Philadelphia, PA 19107, and the Villanova office is located at 789 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 110, Villanova, PA 19085. Learn more about the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at www.jeffersonhealth.org/clinical-specialties/integrative-medicine .

Media Contact: Dr. Daniel Monti, (215) 955-4410

