THE MAREK™ South Provides High-End Living Surrounded By Nature and Elevated By Luxury

LEBANON, N.H., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THE MAREK™ South is excited to announce that it is now accepting pre-leases for its 250 apartment residences that provide sophisticated, stress-free living in a beautiful, forested setting.

The MAREK South is now accepting pre-leases for the 250 apartment residences in the new community.
"THE MAREK™ South is the first-of-its-kind luxury apartment community in the area," Thomas Greco, Director of Development, Saxon Partners, said. "We designed THE MAREK™ South to provide an exceptional living experience in an exceptionally convenient location. We strove to create a seamless work/life balance with an easy commute and an abundance of recreational activities."

Professionally managed by Greystar, THE MAREK™ South offers junior and standard one-bedroom layouts. Each apartment home features keyless entry, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer, recessed lighting, open-style shelving, oversized windows and glass sliding door and condo level finishes. One-bedroom homes have a kitchen island with power outlets, and one-bedroom junior residences have a built-in desk. All apartments offer picturesque mountain or forest views and select apartments also feature a private patio terrace.

The community features a state-of-the-art fitness center, an expansive hot tub, SkyDeck Lounge & Bar, co-working spaces, front and rear outdoor terraces, onsite trailhead access and convenient bus access to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC), Hanover and Lebanon.

THE MAREK™ South is located just down the road from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC), Dartmouth College and the town centers of Lebanon and Hanover, with their selections of retail, restaurant and entertainment offerings. Outdoor recreational opportunities abound with various hiking trails and biking trails out the back door and major ski resorts within a short ride.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit www.TheMarekSouth.com or call 603-550-7777

About Saxon Partners:
Saxon Partners is a team of real estate professionals with a wide range of experience and a 25-year track record delivering millions of square feet of commercial space and thousands of residential units.

About Tritower Financial Group:
Tritower Financial Group, LLC ("Tritower") is a private real estate investment and management firm that sources, sponsors and operates single-asset real estate investments in major knowledge markets. Tritower creates investment vehicles that offer investors access to institutional quality commercial and residential real estate investments that may otherwise only be available to larger, pooled-capital institutions. Tritower's partners have structured and capitalized a multitude of real estate syndications with a total value exceeding $3 billion.

