The Marena Group Announces Planned Leadership Succession and Appointment of New CEO

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marena Group ("Marena" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of medical-grade compression garments, today announced the appointment of Adam Epstein as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Epstein succeeds Dale Clendon, who will retire as CEO following eight years of dedicated leadership and will continue as a strategic advisor to the Company.

Mr. Epstein brings extensive experience leading healthcare-focused manufacturers, distributors, and service providers with a strong track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and brand. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Alimed, a specialty medical supplies manufacturer and distributor. He joins Marena at an exciting time as the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and deepen its relationships with healthcare providers and patients.

"I am excited to join Marena and build on the strong foundation that Dale and team have established," said Adam Epstein. "Marena has a compelling mission, differentiated products, and talented people. I look forward to working closely with the team and CenterGate Capital to continue the Company's growth trajectory by delivering outstanding quality, innovation, and improved outcomes for our customers."

"It has been an honor to lead Marena and work alongside such a dedicated team," said Dale Clendon. "I am proud of what we've accomplished and confident that Adam is the right leader to guide the Company forward. Adam's leadership experience, energy, and commitment to excellence makes him the ideal CEO to lead Marena into its next phase of growth. I look forward to working with Adam to enable a smooth transition and assist in achieving our strategic initiatives."

About The Marena Group

Founded in 1994, The Marena Group is a leading global provider of medical-grade compression garments, specializing in post-surgical recovery solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and comfort, the Company offers a wide range of products designed to enhance healing, promote optimal circulation, and improve patient outcomes. Trusted by healthcare professionals and patients worldwide, The Marena Group continues to be at the forefront of compression garment technology in the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit www.marena.com.

CONTACT: Stephen Corder, [email protected]

SOURCE The Marena Group