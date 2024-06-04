LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marena Group, a leading designer and manufacturer of medical-grade compression garments, announces the latest addition to their growing portfolio with the release of innovative new Everyday Management Leggings compression garments designed for use by patients suffering from Lipedema.

Lipedema is a disease state, sometimes referred to as painful fat disorder, which affects women at puberty, childbirth, or menopause. Lipedema is often misdiagnosed as obesity, but it is a specific condition characterized by the progressive accumulation of fat nodules, typically in the lower half of the body. Lipedema may result in pain, tenderness, limitations in mobility and by varying degrees of swelling in the affected areas.

The Marena Group releases innovative Everyday Management Leggings for lipedema patients. Post this

"As the clinical community, patient advocacy groups and industry continue to advance their understanding of this unique disease, the Marena Group is offering innovative, patient-centered compression solutions to support clinicians and patients in the treatment and management of lipedema," stated Marena Group CEO, Dale Clendon. "We are also pleased to make this announcement in conjunction with Lipedema Awareness Month," Mr. Clendon added.

"Lipedema affects 11% or more of the female population worldwide, and many of these patients have struggled with proper diagnosis and treatment options," said Chief Product Officer, Linda Burhance. "With our Lipedema Post-Surgical Girdles launched in 2023 and now with the release of our Lipedema Everyday Management Leggings, Marena is excited to bring 30 years of innovative design and manufacturing expertise to serve lipedema patients and clinicians."

"With the unequaled performance of Marena's patented TriFlex™ fabric, and the market-first design of our patent-pending FlexFit Comfort Ankle™, we hope to make a positive difference for lipedema patients and clinicians across the US and worldwide."

Marena's growing portfolio of lipedema compression garments can be found at marena.com, on Amazon and in the future at select clinics across the country.

About The Marena Group

Founded in 1994, The Marena Group is a manufacturer and global leader of medical-grade compression garments, specializing in post-surgical recovery solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and comfort, the company offers a wide range of products designed to enhance healing, promote optimal circulation, and improve patient outcomes. Trusted by healthcare professionals and patients worldwide, The Marena Group continues to be at the forefront of compression garment technology in the US and worldwide.

Please visit Marena.com for more information and to place an order.

Press Contacts:

For The Marena Group

Stephen Corder ([email protected])

SOURCE The Marena Group