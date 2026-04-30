The Marianne on Inwood to Offer Luxury Senior Living in Dallas

Opening in 2027, the 162-unit community will offer upscale independent living, assisted living and memory care.

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marianne on Inwood will bring luxury senior living to Dallas, addressing an increasing need for high-quality senior living options as residents age 65+ represent the city's fastest-growing population.

The 3-acre community will offer 96 independent living, 42 assisted living and 24 memory care residences, with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Common areas will feature an ultra-luxury, hospitality-inspired design, plus larger, well-appointed apartment layouts that reflect the scale and comfort of homes familiar to those in the area.

The Marianne on Inwood to bring a 162-unit luxury senior living community to Dallas. (Photo by Looney & Associates)

According to the city of Dallas, the number of seniors age 65+ has grown five times faster than the rest of the population, making up about one-third of the city's total growth over the past decade.

"As the first baby boomers turn 80 in 2026, demand for high-quality senior living in Dallas is rising," said Patrick McGonigle, CEO of Dallas-based Harbert South Bay Partners, LLC, developer of the community. "With more than 32 years in the Dallas market, we understand what residents expect and are confident this is the right time and place for this development."

The Marianne marks Harbert South Bay Partners' first development in Dallas since the late 1990s, located only 3 miles from their corporate headquarters. The community will combine Harbert South Bay Partners' deep local knowledge with Momentum Senior Living's expertise in operating luxury senior living to deliver a refined experience for older adults in the Inwood area.

Situated in a walkable neighborhood, The Marianne is conveniently located near the Park Cities, Preston Hollow and the Dallas Medical District. Designed by Arcadis, the community reflects the character of the Inwood area with an elevated, refined aesthetic. Upon entering, residents will be welcomed by a waterfall feature and curated artwork, offering a calm, oasis-like atmosphere.

The community will promote a holistic, engaging lifestyle tailored to today's seniors, with amenities including dining venues, a movie theater, art studio, salon, an indoor and outdoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, golf simulator, dog park, expansive courtyards and more.

"The Marianne brings a vibrant, amenity-rich senior living experience with opportunities for engagement in the city and beyond," said Josh Johnson, CEO of Momentum Senior Living. "Residents can age in place, staying in a community that feels familiar, close to everything they've come to love."

The Marianne will celebrate its groundbreaking with a ceremony on Thursday, April 30, featuring speakers Patrick McGonigle and Adam Arnold of Harbert South Bay Partners; Jan Steingahs of Arcadis; Mark Weisner of Bozzuto Group; C.K. Lee of InterBank; Garrett Decell of MetLife; and Josh Johnson of Momentum Senior Living.

The leasing office will open in 2026, with occupancy beginning late 2027. For the latest construction updates or more information about the community, please contact 214.919.9410.

About Harbert South Bay Partners

Harbert South Bay Partners , LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, has developed over 11,000 senior living residences since 1994. Focused on innovation and quality care, they lead in modern building design and senior wellness trends. With nearly 1,000 units in development, they continue to shape state-of-the-art senior living communities throughout the U.S.

About Momentum Senior Living

Momentum Senior Living , based in Irvine, California, brings extensive experience in senior community management across the country. With a holistic approach to mind, body, spirit and environment, Momentum creates engaging, connected lifestyles. Its principals have served over 4,000 residents across senior communities in the U.S.

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SOURCE The Marianne on Inwood