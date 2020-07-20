NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933010/?utm_source=PRN





The marine battery market is projected to grow from USD 250 million in 2020 to USD 812 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 48.1% between 2020 and 2025 period. The increase in seaborne trade across the globe and the development of lithium batteries are anticipated to drive the growth of the marine battery market. However, the limited range and capacity of fully electric ships are limiting the overall growth of the market.



Based on sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR than the OEM segment during the forecast period.Shipowners are updating or retrofitting the equipment installed on their existing vessels to increase efficiency and durability.



Ships can be retrofitted with batteries and electric motors to reduce the load demand on engines for propulsion. A growing number of offshore vessel owners/operators are upgrading their diesel-electric propulsion systems to hybrid configurations to provide greater operational flexibility and minimize fuel consumption across their fleets. Based on propulsion type, the fully electric segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on propulsion type, the fully electric segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Fully electric-driven ships have a positive effect on the environment as the inclusion of high energy storage in batteries and optimized power control can reduce fuel consumption, maintenance, and emissions.



The growth of the fully electric segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for fully electric small and medium passenger and cargo ships. Several manufacturers are jointly investing in the manufacturing of ships adhering to the IMO 2020 rule.



Europe is estimated to lead the marine battery market in 2020 The growth of the shipbuilding industry in Europe is one of the most significant factors contributing to the demand for ships with hybrid propulsion in the region. Increasing investments in the electrification of ships and the restructuring efforts undertaken by ship manufacturing companies are additional factors driving the growth of the marine battery market in Europe.

The break-up of profiles of primary participants in the marine battery market: By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 5%

Key players in the marine battery market are Corvus Energy (Canada), Akasol AG (Germany), EST-Floattech (Netherlands), Siemens (Germany), Spear Power Systems (US), Echandia Marine (Sweden), Sterling PBES Energy Solutions (Canada), Furukawa Battery Solutions (Japan), Lithium Werks (Netherlands), Exide Technologies (US), Craftsman Marine (Netherlands), PowerTech Systems (France), Kokam Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), XALT Energy (US), EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), U.S. Battery (US), Lifeline Batteries (US), Saft (France), Forsee Power (France), and Leclanché (Switzerland).

Research Coverage: The report covers the marine battery market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as battery type, propulsion type, sales channel, application, nominal capacity, ship range, ship power, battery function, battery design, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.Reasons to buy this report: This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall marine battery market and its subsegments.



The report covers the entire ecosystem of the maritime industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933010/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

