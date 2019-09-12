Technological advancements in marine seats and rising demand for motorboats are the major factors driving growth of marine seats market, globally



NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813060/?utm_source=PRN



The marine seats market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 2.5 billion by 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market for marine seats is driven by the increasing use of motorboats for recreational boating applications across the globe. However, formulation and implementation of various stringent regulations to ensure safety of marine vessels, vessel operators, and passengers may restrain the growth of the marine seats market.



Commercial ship type to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period in the marine seats market

Based on ship type, the marine seats market is segmented into commercial and military.The commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Motorboats are expected be in high demand. The leading manufacturers of marine seats for motorboats include Ullman Dynamics, NorSap, and Scott Seats.



Aftermarket segment to account for largest market share of marine seats market in 2019

By end user, the marine seats market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket.The OEM segment includes the demand for new vessels and ships across different verticals.



The aftermarket consists of the marine seats and the marine upholstery which are used across various ship types. The demand for ships and vessels is increasing across various industries due to the increasing watersports, cruises, and other marine recreational activities and growing transportation of goods & services through marine routes.



Marine seats market in North America to grow at highest CAGR

North America is estimated to lead the global marine seats market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.This region is upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of leisure voyages and recreational boating.



This is an excellent opportunity for marine seats manufacturers to strengthen their businesses in the North American region.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants in the marine seats market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 5%



The key players in the marine seats market are West Marine (US), NorSap (Norway), TRESEA (China), Scott Seats (Scotland), and STIDD Systems (US).



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the marine seats market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as seat type, ship type, component, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall marine seats market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813060/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

