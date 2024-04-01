The Marine Stewardship Council and Ben & Jerry's Form Unlikely Partnership to Raise Awareness for Sustainable Seafood with April Fool's Surprise

The two organizations celebrate the start of Earth Month with a social media surprise for fans of Ben & Jerry's popular Phish Food ice cream

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Ben & Jerry's joined forces this year with a social media surprise - just in time for April Fools' Day and the first day of Earth Month. Ben & Jerry's 1.5 million Instagram and 400.7 thousand TikTok followers were treated to the news that the fudge fish in the popular Ben & Jerry's Phish Food ice cream was "o-fish-ally MSC certified sustainable", complete with the MSC Blue Fish stamp of approval. The digital joke aimed to bring attention and awareness to the MSC's mission to end overfishing and ensure wild seafood is fished sustainably. Both organizations participated in online commentary to discuss sustainable fishing and ultimately recognize the April Fools stunt.

Ben & Jerry's is founded on principles of sustainability, and a long-standing belief that business can be a force for good," said Chris Miller, Ben & Jerry's Social Mission Director. "We believe sustainable food supply chains are critical for the preservation of our environment and a matter of social and economic justice. What better way to bring light to those efforts than by collaborating with like-minded organizations, like the Marine Stewardship Council, to showcase just how easy it can be for everyone to play their part."

This unlikely and lighthearted collaboration comes during an important moment in time when new data from MSC shows American consumers' desire to live more sustainably. To show shoppers how easy it is in their everyday shopping to choose blue, the MSC partnered with Vermont-based artist Jackson Tupper to create illustrations that aim to inspire shoppers to choose sustainable seafood.

"We are excited to partner with Ben & Jerry's this Earth Month to bring awareness to environmentally sustainable seafood in a fun and creative way," said Nicole Condon, MSC US Program Director. "During Earth Month and beyond, we want to spread awareness about how American consumers can make a meaningful impact simply by choosing products that have gone through a rigorous, third-party review like seafood products that carry the MSC Blue Fish label."

During Earth Month 2024, MSC is taking even more steps to raise awareness for sustainable seafood with their I Choose Blue for a Healthier Planet campaign. During Earth Month this year, the MSC encourages consumers to consider why they "choose blue". Is it to support ocean health? For their health and the health of their family? Every consumer may have a different reason for choosing sustainable seafood, but the MSC wants to remind them to Choose Blue on their way to the grocery store this Earth Month.

About the Marine Stewardship Council

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is a global, science-based nonprofit organization helping to protect the ocean and safeguard seafood supplies for the future. For over 25 years, the MSC has been working with scientists, fisheries, seafood companies, industry experts, retailers, conservation groups and other nonprofits to improve the way our ocean is fished through the MSC Fisheries Standard and Chain of Custody Standard . The MSC program incentivizes and rewards sustainable fishing practices globally. Through the use of the MSC blue fish label , the MSC makes it easy for everyone to identify and choose sustainable, wild-caught seafood from a certified source. Learn more at www.msc.org .

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $5.1MM in 2023 to support progressive, justice focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

