The Marisol of Huntington Beach to Offer Luxury Senior Living in Orange County

Opening in 2028, the 214-unit community will offer senior living, including assisted living and memory care, blending an upscale environment with coastal living.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marisol is bringing a new luxury senior living community to Huntington Beach in 2028. Home to the second-largest population of older adults in Orange County, Huntington Beach reflects a strong demand for modern living options for today's seniors. The community will be centered on resident preferences and a personalized approach to service, with superior amenities and individualized care.

The Marisol to bring 214-unit luxury senior living community to Huntington Beach. (Photo by RVD Associates - Rodrigo Vargas Design)

The community will feature a total of 214 assisted living and memory care residences, offering a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging up to 1,400 square feet. Designed by VTBS Architects, the community will reflect a modern coastal aesthetic tailored for elegant comfort and elevated living

The Orange County Office on Aging reports that Orange County is experiencing a significant increase in its aging population overall. By 2060, adults age 65 and older are projected to make up 36% of the population, surpassing the statewide percentage of 33%.

"The demographic shift in Orange County makes The Marisol's development a timely and important addition to Huntington Beach," said Andy Bluhm, a Trustee of The Bluhm Family Foundation, developer of The Marisol. "As the county's older adult population continues to grow and outpace the state's rate, there is a clear need for high-quality, thoughtfully designed senior living communities like The Marisol."

The Marisol will offer a range of amenities and programming, including multiple dining venues, coffee and snack bar, community store, wellness lounge, pool and spa, beauty salon, golf simulator, wellness gym, art studio, craft studio, community room, three courtyards and more. With top-tier amenities and a thoughtfully designed wellness approach, residents will enjoy a holistic lifestyle.

Huntington Beach is a quintessential Southern California coastal city. The Marisol, just 1.5 miles from the coast, will offer older adults easy access to local parks, dining, entertainment and shopping. According to Census Reporter, adults age 70+ represent about 14% of Huntington Beach's population.

"Every detail of the community will reflect the coastal lifestyle local seniors are accustomed to," said Josh Johnson, CEO of Momentum Senior Living, which will manage The Marisol. "Residents will discover a lifestyle built around their social, physical and emotional needs supported through the community's compassionate care, wealth of amenities and premier location."

The media is invited to attend The Marisol's groundbreaking ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at 2120 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. Featured speakers will be Andy Bluhm of The Bluhm Family Foundation; Mike Byrne of W.E. O'Neil; Gilbert Carrasco and Josh Johnson of Momentum Senior Living; and Mayor Casey McKeon of The City of Huntington Beach.

The leasing office will open in the spring of 2027, with occupancy beginning in 2028. For the latest construction updates or more information about the community, please contact (657) 215-6421.

About Bluhm Family Foundation

The Bluhm Family Foundation is a family-led philanthropic organization focused on healthcare, education, community development, and arts and culture. Through support of high-impact institutions and forward-looking initiatives, the Bluhm family and its foundation seek to enhance quality of life and create lasting community benefit.

About Momentum Senior Living

Momentum Senior Living, based in Irvine, California, brings extensive experience in senior community management across the country. With a holistic approach to mind, body, spirit and environment, Momentum creates engaging, connected lifestyles. Its principals have served over 4,000 residents across senior communities in California.

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SOURCE The Marisol of Huntington Beach