The Maritime City of Fuzhou Pursuing Strong and Sustainable Development

FUZHOU, China, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the promotional video of Fuzhou of Fujian Province, titled "What You Didn't Know about Fuzhou -- a Maritime City", was released through overseas social media accounts including "Paris Oriental Center", "Discover Fujian" and "Discover Fuzhou", showing the world Fuzhou, a Maritime City featuring wisdom, innovation, ecology and prosperity.

In the promotional video, Fuzhou's advanced international logistics industry, national deep-sea fishing base, national key cold-chain logistics center and other coastal industries are located on the long coastline which is witnessing a growing marine economy driven by innovation in science and technology.

With superb maritime conditions, Fuzhou's fishing industry is marching into the deeper sea, and the processing of aquatic products becomes more sophisticated, driving the sustainable development of marine industries.

The Golden Coastline of Fuzhou is a paradise for tourists to get closer to the sea where they can feast their eyes on the stunning scenery, enjoy leisure time, learn about the local naval history, use facilities for recreation and fitness or simply stroll along the walkway.

International maritime cooperation programs, such as the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" Project jointly launched by China and Indonesia are making faster progress. A maritime innovation community in the urban sphere of Fuzhou is taking shape.

As one of the first open coastal cities in China, the pulse of Fuzhou's development always aligns with the tempo of the country's reform, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.

Nowadays, the vigorously growing marine economy is creating more advantages for Fuzhou. In the favorable context, Fuzhou is constantly tapping new potential for developing the Maritime City with unprecedented strength and boldness as well as a more open and broader vision.

