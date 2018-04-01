The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference Moves to New Location

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660662/The_Maritime_Standard.jpg )



Trevor Pereira, managing director, explains, "We have decided to move to a bigger venue that has around twice the capacity, to make sure we can meet growing demand from the market. What started out as a niche regional event now covers a much wider portfolio of tanker trades, and companies supporting those trades, taking it to a new level. There is more reason for delegates to attend and the new venue better matches the Tanker Conference's enhanced profile."

The third annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference 2018 will take as its theme "Getting the most out of more positive markets." There are some cautiously optimistic signs that the tanker trades are in recovery mode, and delegates will hear from a host of top quality speakers and panellists, with expertise in different aspects of the tanker shipping market, to help signpost the way forward and ensure that no opportunities are missed. Keynote speakers will focus on overall regional and global trade patterns and service initiatives, as well as market challenges. In addition there will be presentations looking at many other aspects of the tanker business, including environmental protection, ship management, finance, crewing, security and digitalisation.

The opening keynote session will set the tone for the event and will feature insightful presentations from two global and regional heavyweights in the tanker shipping industry. Session one, in the morning, will include papers from senior executives in the fields of ship owning, operations and management, as well as shipbroking and finance. Collectively these will make the case that greater optimism about the future of the tanker shipping industry is justified, although significant hurdles remain to be overcome.

In the afternoon, session 2 will focus on support infrastructure and services and how these can provide a solid regional platform for regional tanker shipping development. This will be followed by session 3, during which speakers will seek to address the safety, security and environmental issues facing the tanker sector and how these can best be overcome.

This will be followed by the always popular networking reception at which attendees and speakers will get a chance to discuss the market in an informal and relaxed setting.

Benefitting from the fact that it is held in the same location and in close proximity to TMS Awards, The TMS Tanker Conference is sure to attract many senior executives from all of the region's leading tanker owners and operators, as well as global players. The Tanker Conference is now firmly established as a key event for the trade, combining top quality speakers and senior executive participants from different segments, to create unrivalled learning and networking opportunities.

Clive Woodbridge, Conference Editor, says, "The feedback from last year's event was extremely favourable and we aim to build further on that success. We are looking to attract some of the biggest names in the industry to speak this year, so watch this space for more details."

For more information about how to attend the TMS Tanker Conference, and the sponsorship opportunities that are available, please go to: http://www.tmstankerconference.com

Image Caption: (from left to right) Clive Woodbridge, The Maritime Standard; Ralph Becker, DNV GL; Dr. Ruanthi De Silva; SCM Plus (Pvt) Ltd; Waleed Al Tamimi; Emirates Classification (TASNEEF); Tarik Al Junaidi; Oman Shipping Company; Roger Harfouch, Marlink; Abdullah Bin Damithan, DP World; Chris Peters, Emirates Ship Investment Company; H.E. Sheikh Talal Al Khaled Al Sabah, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company, Ali Shehab, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company; Phillip Tinsley, BIMCO; Gaurav Moolwaney, Standard Chartered; Trevor Pereira, The Maritime Standard; Lakshmi Janarthanan, Drydocks World

Editor's Note: About The Maritime Standard

The Maritime Standard (TMS), publishes a regular e-newsletter aimed specifically at the shipping and maritime community. It is delivered fortnightly, on the 1st and 15th of every month. It delivers the most accurate, up-to-date news about the market and has built up the largest readership of any shipping-related online newsletter in the Middle East and India. It is also gaining popularity in other major shipping hubs, including Oslo, Hamburg, Singapore, London and Greece. The newsletter includes news and analysis from the shipping and ports industries and related sectors in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Topics that are covered include tanker shipping, container operations, dry and liquid bulk trades, ro-ro, and cruise shipping. In addition there is up to date information about regional terminal operations; port development; classification; ship repair and conversion; shipbuilding; ship agency; finance and insurance; maritime law; and transportation & logistics. The newsletter regularly carries exclusives, analysis and interviews with top executives.

TMS also publishes the very successful TMS UAE Yearbook. The first 2016/17 edition was followed by a second volume covering 2017/18, that was launched in July last year. Covering key developments across the country's maritime sector, the annual publication aims to publicise the UAE's achievements both locally and internationally, through in depth articles, researched first hand. These cover all the major sectors of the shipping, ports and maritime industry in the UAE. The articles, on terminals, shipping companies, shipyards, maritime law firms, classification, regulators and inland transport firms, among others, have been well received by the industry as a year round reference point. The Maritime Standard UAE Yearbook 2017/18 is a must-read publication for everyone interested in UAE maritime issues, and can be downloaded by going to: http://www.themaritimestandard.com/uae-yearbook- 2017-18

Preparations for the 2018/19 issue are well underway and this will be published in the summer of 2018.

Website: http://www.themaritimestandard.com

The not-to-be missed The Maritime Standard Awards recognise and celebrate success in the shipping, ports and related sectors across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. The fifth edition of TMS Awards will take place on Monday, on 15th October 2018 at The Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

The Awards are now positioned as one of the world's leading shipping and maritime Awards gala dinners and are the premier event of their kind in the region. All of the four events to date have been held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and have each attracted close to 700 of the region's elite shipping and maritime professionals, as well as a number of leading figures from overseas. These guests have come from a variety of industry segments, ranging from ports and terminal operators to ship owners and managers, and executives from the worlds of maritime law and finance, classification, ship building and repair and maritime education and training.

For the inaugural event in 2014 PR guru, journalist and writer Alastair Campbell performed as master of ceremonies, while in 2015 Dutch soccer legend, Ruud Gullit compered the event and in 2016 former CNN news anchor, Jim Clancy, was on stage to lead proceedings.

The 2017 TMS Awards event, which was hosted by the well-known actress and model, Lara Dutta, saw 20 general awards presented, following the recommendations of an elite, independent judging panel, as well as a number for special individual awards recognising the contributions made by high profile industry leaders and innovators. The Awards have set a benchmark within the industry and have become an eagerly anticipated meeting place for top executives from across the business, where they can meet, network and create new opportunities.

Website: http://www.tmsawards.com

The third Maritime Standard Tanker Conference will be held on 16th October 2018 at Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. Attendees will include key decision makers and opinion formers who were able to discuss the challenges and opportunities that exist, not just for ship owners and operators active in the tanker markets, but those delivering products and services to this sector. The second TMS Tanker Conference took place on 24th October 2017 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Dubai. Presentations were given by many of the region's leading tanker owners and operators, as well as experts in related fields. For more information about the 2018 event, which is at an advanced planning stage, please go to the website: http://www.tmstankerconference.com.

The fourth Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference will be held on 6th November 2018 at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort. The Conference will bring together experts from the fields of shipping, ports, banking, finance, trade and maritime law, among others, to discuss and debate the key issues and trends facing the shipping business, and trade, in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. The third TMS Ship Finance and Trade Conference took place at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort, on November 8th 2017, building on the success of the first two events, held in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Speakers shared their insights and knowledge through a series of presentations and panel discussions, signposting the way forward. For more information about the 2018 event, please go to: http://www.tms-shipfinanceandtrade.com .

