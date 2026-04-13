The Mark Anthony Group of Companies Announces Plans to Acquire The Finnish Long Drink

The acquisition will accelerate growth for the fan-favorite ready-to-drink beverage while expanding the White Claw® maker's portfolio

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, the company behind category-defining beverages including White Claw® Hard Seltzer, today announced the acquisition of The Finnish Long Drink to accelerate growth and expand availability of the fast-rising ready-to-drink brand across North America.

The Mark Anthony Group of Companies announced the acquisition of The Finnish Long Drink to accelerate growth and availability for the ready-to-drink brand.

"Our focus has always been on building and scaling brands that stand out in their category and resonate with consumers," said Phil Rosse, CEO, The Mark Anthony Group of Companies. "Long Drink has already established strong momentum and a clear point of difference in the RTD space, and we see a meaningful opportunity to build on that success by expanding its reach and bringing it to more consumers."

Long Drink has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about brands in the ready-to-drink space, building a passionate following and rapid momentum since its U.S. launch. The brand has gained traction with consumers drawn to the taste and iconic backstory.

Founded by Finnish entrepreneurs, Mikael Taipale, Ere Manner, Sakari Manninen and American Evan Burns, The Finnish Long Drink leverages a rich heritage dating back to the 'long drinks' creation by the government for the 1952 Helsinki Summer Olympics. Over the past 70 years long drinks became one of the most beloved and popular beverages in Finland, but it wasn't until 2018 when the next generation of Finns brought the drink to America.

"Long drinks have been around in Finland for generations," said Mikael Taipale, Co-Founder and CFO, The Finnish Long Drink. "When we set out to launch The Finnish Long Drink, we wanted to create a brand rich with tradition for generations to come."

"We've got an incredible fanbase and team that has propelled The Finnish Long Drink to be one of the breakout RTD brands, but many consumers are still yet to try it," said Evan Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, The Finnish Long Drink. "Joining The Mark Anthony Group of Companies to leverage their track record of scaling iconic RTD brands gives us a huge opportunity to accelerate growth and introduce Long Drink to a much broader audience."

In a few short years Long Drink has attracted a roster of super fans, including co-owner and actor Miles Teller.

"I first came across Long Drink as a fan — it felt different from anything else out there," said Teller. "With The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, we have the right partner to introduce the brand to even more people without losing what made people enjoy it in the first place."

The Mark Anthony Group of Companies has already supported Long Drink's expansion in Canada as its exclusive distributor, helping establish the brand as one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink offerings in the market. Now Mark Anthony Group can further build on that success and position the brand for its next phase of growth across North America.

About The Mark Anthony Group of Companies:

Mark Anthony is an entrepreneurial drinks company, built from the ground up by thinking differently, innovating and doing the unexpected. Our Company is built on a foundation of family-values, a bold vision, and relentless determination to continuously raise the bar and make a positive difference in consumers' lives. Founded in 1972, the Company has grown organically from a one-person import wine business to an international drinks company whose hallmarks include a portfolio of luxury wineries, premium spirits, and iconic beverage brands, including White Claw Hard Seltzer, Mike's Hard Lemonade and Cayman Jack Cocktails. For more information visit markanthony.com

About The Finnish Long Drink

Long Dink is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland — a legend that is now available in America. Finland, still recovering from WWII, was preparing to host the 1952 Summer Games. To welcome global visitors, the government commissioned the creation of a refreshing alcoholic beverage, giving birth to the very first "long drinks".

Today, the next generation of Finns has carried the torch, launching their take on Finland's most iconic alcoholic beverage in America. The Finnish Long Drink is a bridge between cultures and generations meant to be shared with friends.

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SOURCE The Mark Anthony Group of Companies