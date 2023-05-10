The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

Nicola Mendelsohn CBE, Head of Global Business Group at Meta, and Otmar Wiestler, President of Helmholtz Association, join board of global leader in cancer research funding

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research announced today the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Nicola Mendelsohn CBE, Head of Global Business at Meta, and Otmar Wiestler, MD, President of the Helmholtz Association, Germany's largest scientific organization, were elected at The Mark Foundation's April board meeting. Their terms are effective immediately. Both new board members are well-positioned and uniquely qualified to support the Foundation's mission of accelerating research that will transform the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

"We are honored to welcome these distinguished members to The Mark Foundation Board of Directors," said Ray DuBois, MD, PhD, Executive Chairman. "With Nicola's sharp business acumen and her personal experience as a cancer patient, and with Otmar's experience running one of the world's leading cancer institutions, we are confident their leadership will help the foundation advance high-impact cancer research. Their diverse backgrounds will help expand our funding capabilities, forge more global partnerships, and guide new scientific research breakthroughs."

Nicola Mendelsohn - Nicola Mendelsohn CBE is the Head of Global Business Group at Meta. Nicola previously served as Vice President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa for Meta. She is currently a non-executive director of Diageo, sits on the Mayor of London's Business Advisory Board, and is co-president of the charity Norwood. Prior to joining Meta Nicola worked in advertising for over 20 years at BBH, Grey, and Karmarama.

After being diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma (FL) in 2016, Nicola made it her mission to help FL patients and to find a cure. In 2019, she founded and launched the Follicular Lymphoma Foundation. Nicola has also prioritized improving cancer patients' lives in her role at Meta. For World Cancer Day 2023, Meta was a founding partner of a cross-industry coalition to erase the stigma of cancer in the workplace, called the "Working with Cancer" pledge.

"I've always been deeply impressed by The Mark Foundation's innovative approach to funding – and accelerating – the world's most promising cancer research across industry and academia," said Nicola Mendelsohn CBE. "I am honored to join the board of such an outstanding organization, one that is bringing forward much-needed discoveries for the next generation of treatments and diagnostics for the benefit of cancer patients everywhere."

Otmar Wiestler - Professor Dr. Otmar D. Wiestler is president of the Helmholtz Association, Germany's largest scientific research organization. Professor Wiestler also served as the Chairman of the Executive Board and Scientific Director of the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg for over 11 years. His areas of focus include cancer research, tumor genetics and stem cell research.

"The Mark Foundation is committed to accelerating cancer research on a global scale; since 2017 they have funded outstanding grantees in 13 countries," said Otmar Wiestler.

The new appointments to the Board will join current members: Raymond N. DuBois, MD, PhD, Executive Chairman of the Board; Alexander Knaster, Founder of The Mark Foundation; Ross Levine, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; and Paul Pospisil, PhD of Korn Ferry.

About The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research

The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research actively partners with scientists, research institutions, and philanthropic organizations around the world to accelerate research that will transform the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. Since 2017, The Mark Foundation has awarded more than $195 million in grants to enable innovative basic, translational, and clinical cancer research, including drug discovery. In 2022, The Mark Foundation received an additional $500 million commitment to fund cutting-edge cancer research in its first decade. The Mark Foundation also has a robust and growing portfolio of investments in oncology companies developing novel therapeutics and diagnostics. Through its research and venture arms, The Mark Foundation supports projects throughout their life cycle to ensure their highest chance of success in impacting the lives of patients with breakthroughs in cancer care. To learn more please visit www.TheMarkFoundation.org.

