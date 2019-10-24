NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobanking Market Research Report: By Offering (Consumables, Equipment, Services, Software), Sample Type (Blood Products and Genetic Material, Human Tissues, Cell Lines, Biological Fluids, Human Waste Products), Storage Type (Manual, Automated), Application (Clinical Research, Life Science and Medical Research, Regenerative Medicine), Utility (Research, Routine, Epidemiology), Regional Insight (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E.) - Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815902/?utm_source=PRN

The major drivers for the biobanking market include the need for cost-effective drug discovery and development, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing funding, and surging genomic research activities. The market valued $25.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $36.8 billion by 2024 at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Biobanking refers to the storage, analysis, processing, and transportation of samples and specimens obtained from humans, such as blood, genetic material, and excreta, for the purpose of clinical research.



On the basis of offering, the worldwide biobanking market is categorized into equipment, consumables, software, and services. Among these, the consumables category dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018) and is predicted to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period with an over 40.0% revenue share in 2024. The reason for this is that consumables have to be purchased regularly, whereas software and equipment are only purchased once.



Clinical research, regenerative medicine, and life science and medical research are the primary applications of biobanking. Among these, clinical research generated 49.2% of the total revenue for the biobanking market in 2018, and it will still be the largest application during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the increasing need to established the safety and efficiency of drugs, medical devices, and other products used in the healthcare sector. The fastest growth in the forecast period is expected to be witnessed by the regenerative medicine application.



A key driver for the growth of the market is the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases. Obesity, high cholesterol, poor nutrition, tobacco consumption, lack of physical activity, and elevated blood pressure have been tied to four of the most rampant chronic diseases — cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and type 2 diabetes. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 60.0% of the total population in the U.S. has at least one chronic disease.



Market Segmentation by Offering

Consumables

Equipment

Services

Software



Market Segmentation by Sample Type

Blood Products and Genetic Material

Human Tissues

Cell Lines

Biological Fluids

Human Waste Products



Market Segmentation by Storage Type

Manual

Automated



Market Segmentation by Application

Clinical Research

Life Science and medical Research

Regenerative Medicine



Market Segmentation by Utility

Research

Routine

Epidemiology



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America Biobanking Market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

By country – U.S. and Canada

U.S. biobanking market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

Canada biobanking market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

Europe Biobanking Market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Germany biobanking market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

U.K. biobanking market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

France biobanking market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

Italy biobanking market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

Spain biobanking market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

APAC Biobanking Market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

By country – Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC

Japan biobanking market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

China biobanking market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

India biobanking market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

Latin America (LATAM) Biobanking Market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

By country – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Biobanking Market

By offering

By sample type

By storage type

By application

By utility

By country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Rest of MEA



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815902/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

