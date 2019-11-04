NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Research Report: By Type (Hand and Wrist, Foot and Ankle, Staple Fixation), Material (Metal, Polymer), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Regional Insight (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815885/?utm_source=PRN



The global small joint reconstructive implants market reached a value of $7.4 billion in 2018 and is predicted to witness a 5.5% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period). The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and arthritis and surging geriatric population. Small joint reconstructive implants, which are made up of metals and polymers, are used for small joints replacement surgeries, which involve replacing a destroyed joint with an artificial one. The surgery of small joints requires either replacement or fusion.



When type is taken into consideration, the small joint reconstructive implants market is divided into foot & ankle, staple fixation, hand & wrist, and other implants. 'Others' include shoulder reconstruction devices, external fixation devices, screws, and plates. Out of these, the hand & wrist category dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018), holding a share of 44.2% in 2018. This is due to the growing number of sports injuries and rising geriatric population across the world. This category is further expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The small joint reconstructive implants market is bifurcated into ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and hospitals on segmenting by end-user. The hospitals bifurcation occupied the larger share of the market during the historical period and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The reasons for this are the greater footfall of people with joint-related issues and the growing number of osteo surgeries in hospitals. The category of ASCs is projected to grow at the higher CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Type

Hand and Wrist

Foot and Ankle

Staple Fixation

Others



Market Segmentation by Material

Metal

Polymer



Market Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market

By type

By material

By end user

By country – U.S. and Canada

U.S. small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

Canada small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

Europe Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market

By type

By material

By end user

By country – Germany, France, U.K., and Rest of Europe

Germany small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

France small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

U.K. small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market

By type

By material

By end user

By country – China, Japan, and Rest of APAC

China small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

Japan small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

Latin America (LATAM) Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market

By type

By material

By end user

By country – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of MEA

Brazil small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

Mexico small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

Middle East and Africa (MEA) small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

By country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Saudi Arabia small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user

South Africa small joint reconstructive implants market

By type

By material

By end user



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815885/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

