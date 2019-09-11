NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The market for adhesion promoters is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing usage in the packaging sector, increasing applications in the electrical and electronics industry. Negative environmental effect is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

- Growing emphasis on the development of silane-based green tires is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the countries such as China and India.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry



An adhesion promoter improves the film adhesion by its affinity with the substrate and the liquid coating. Wetting of the liquid coating to the substrate is a key factor.



A perfect adhesion depends not only on the choice of the adhesion promoter in paints and coatings formulations, but several other parameters which influence adhesion, such as paint formulation, as the substrate wetting is a side key factor, application conditions, curing and ageing atmosphere etc.



A significant level of adhesion is required in coatings to achieve the desired quality. In the coatings field, the norm DIN 55945 defines the adhesive strength. The adhesion itself has a huge influence on many other parameters, such as durability, aesthetic, corrosion resistance etc.



On another side, all along its ageing, the film is submitted to various forces that may degrade it, like: mechanical degradation, thermal degradation, and chemical degradation



Paints and coatings mixed with adhesion promoters may help the film to resist and keep its optical and functional properties.



Various paint adhesion promoters, such as silanes, chlorinated polyolefins, and others exist and each has its own properties, which are catered into various applications, such as automotive, packaging, and paper, thus boosting the product demand over the forecast period.



China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region



China continues to progress along a positive economic trajectory, with the private consumption driving a higher share of growth than government's spending and investment. However, the growth has been the slowest in the last 30 years. In 2018, China witnessed a GDP growth of 6.6% over the previous year.



The initiative, "Made in China 2025", is aimed at improving industries' efficiency, product quality, and brand reputation. This may spur the development of domestic manufactures, hence, may increase the completeness.



The production and usage of LCD/LEDTVs and other electronic devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, etc., are increasing the demand for PCBs, hence, influencing the growth of the market studied.



Global leaders, such as Evonik Industries, 3M, etc., are all expanding their presence in the country through capacity expansion and new production site, in order to carter to the increasing demand for adhesion promoters from the electronic sector.



China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The country's automotive sector has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, in order to ensure fuel economy and to minimize emissions. However, the market witnessed a shrink in 2018, as the production decreased by 4.2%. It was also the first time that the market witnessed a drop in sales, after nearly 20 years of growth. The trade war between China and the United States is most likely the major contributor for the drop in sales.



The China's residential housing sector is witnessing a slump. Around 22% of China's urban house stocking was empty, as of late 2018. These include unsold properties and apartments brought by entrepreneurs and speculators, who have no intention of living in them, but to hold them as investment property. As a result, a decline in the construction and rise in taxes are expected to occur in the Chinese construction sector in the upcoming years, which can have a negative impact on the demand for these promoters in the country.



Hence, with the increasing demand from end-user industries, the China adhesion promoters market is likely to witness a steady growth, during the forecast period



Competitive Landscape

The global market for adhesion promoters is highly consolidated in nature with approximately 65-70% consolidation among the top 6-8 players. Major players, in the silane-based adhesion promoters market, include Momentive, Evonik, Dow, and Shin Etsu. However, in the organometallic compounds, chlorinated polyolefins, and other polymers-based adhesion promoters, the dominance of these chemical companies fades and new group of global players such as Eastman Chemical Company, Nagase & Co., Nippon Paper Group, and BASF SE



