Market Overview

The market for chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.74%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a deposition method, which is used to produce high quality and high-performance solid materials, typically under vacuum. The process is often used in the semiconductor industry for producing thin films and goes into various segments, such as smartphones, PC's, tablets, and other medical electronics.

- Metals, such as aluminum, copper, etc., which go into the manufacturing of microelectronics, are often deposited by CVD methods. Copper CVD is generally used as a substitute in integrated circuits. The Indian semiconductor industry offers high potential growth areas, as industries sourcing semiconductor in the country are witnessing high demand. India is considered to have a rapidly growing electronics system design manufacturing (ESDM) industry, thereby driving the market.

- High capital investment for CVD technology is likely to hinder the market growth.

- Development of the initiated chemical vapor deposition technology is projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Electronics Industry



- CVD is a major process in the production of thin films of all three categories of electronic materials: semiconductors, conductors, and insulators.

- CVD plays an important role in the designing and processing of advanced electronic conductors and insulators, as well as related structures, such as diffusion barriers and high thermal conductivity substrates (heat-sinks). Various materials, such as titanium nitride, silicon nitride, silicon oxide, diamond, and aluminum nitride are used in conductors and insulators that are produced by CVD.

- Aluminum has long been the metal of choice for electrical conductors in semiconductor devices. It is readily evaporated and can be processed by CVD at a low temperature.

- Copper is intrinsically a better metal than aluminum for the metallization of ICs. The development of CVD copper for semiconductor metallization is on a considerable scale in recent time.

- Researchers in Japan have determined that copper interconnects deposited by metallo-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), then followed by chemical mechanical polishing, provides sub-quarter-micron interconnects and can be achieved on a production basis.

- CVD copper is competing directly with sputtering, which, at this stage, is still the preferred production process. The most likely CVD applications of superconductors to reach the practical stage are coatings for semiconductor and other electronic-related applications. The semiconductor industry is shifting massively from aluminum to copper for chip metallization.

- Additionally, thin films of electrical insulators are essential elements in the design and fabrication of electronic components. The most widely used insulator materials (dielectrics) are silicon oxide (SiO2) and silicon nitride (Si3N4). These materials are extensively produced by CVD.

- Therefore, the demand for CVD in for electronic applications is expected to grow in the coming years.



Asia- Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. The annual growth rate of Chinese GDP was 6.7% in 2017 and 6.6%, in 2018. This growth is expected to be stable despite the trade disturbance in early 2019. The economic growth in the country remains high due to the increasing interest of investors to invest in China.

- The country's reliance on coal to meet its energy needs has started to wear off and now the government has started to close mines and restrict the construction of new coal power plants in the recent years, particularly in heavily populated areas. Nevertheless, the coal sector still accounts for 59% of the total electricity consumption of the country.

- The solar energy sector of the country is mainly driven by the huge-scale production and learning curve effects. The government is focused on mitigating urban air pollution and enhancing energy security and resilience by positioning the nation as the world's leading supplier of clean energy technologies of the future.

- The top three global solar PV manufacturing companies—JinkoSolar, JA Solar, and Trina Solar—are all headquartered in China. On May 31, 2018, the Chinese government announced subsidy reductions for photovoltaic power generation, widely known as the "531 Policy".

- India's solar capacity reached 26,154 MW as on 31 March 2019. The capacity addition fell to 4,810MW in the year 2019, down a steep by 47% over the previous year, as the sector is currently struggling with financing and execution challenges, including land and transmission bottlenecks and increase in financial costs.

- The electronics industry in India is mainly driven by macro-economic factors, such as growing middle-class families and rising disposable incomes. In addition to this, high preference of high-end technological devices and the declining electronics prices are also fueling the demand.

- Thus, all such factors are expected to increase the demand for CVD from these above-mentioned sectors in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market is partially consolidated. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Key players in the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market include Veeco Instruments Inc., ULVAC Inc., IHI Ionbond AG, Applied Materials Inc., and OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, among others.



