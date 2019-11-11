NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The market for cooling water treatment chemicals is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. One of the major driving factors of the market is the accelerating growth of the power industry. However, Increasing popularity of chlorine alternatives is likely to restrain the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826210/?utm_source=PRN



- The growing popularity of zero-liquid blowdown is also expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

- Shifting focus towards green chemicals is likely to provide opportunities for the market growth in the future.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Power Industry to Dominate the Market



- The power industry is the major consumer of cooling water chemicals, as it consumes a high amount of water for industrial purposes. Power industries, such as thermal and nuclear plants, often use seawater for cooling and are equipped with anti-corrosion heat exchange equipment.

- The demand for power has been consistently increasing over the years particularly in countries like China and the United States.

- The demand for cooling water treatment chemicals is increasing, particularly in open-recirculating (in cooling towers), closed-loop, and once-thru systems, in order to maximize the heat transfer efficiency in the heat exchange equipment.

- The increasing number of nuclear plants across the world, coupled with the need to maintain the existing plants, is expected to augment the usage of cooling water treatment chemicals.

- Hence, the power industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the aforementioned reasons.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- Asia-Pacific cooling water treatment chemicals market is growing at a high rate owing to high demand from countries like China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia.

- Economic growth, industrialization, rising environmental awareness, and government support are the major factors that contribute to the attractiveness of the market in the region.

- China is the largest and fastest growing market for water treatment chemicals in Asia-Pacific owing to the huge and fast-growing markets in China which are supported by government funding.

- Countries like Malaysia and Indonesia are also expected to witness a significant demand for cooling water treatment chemicals owing to the increasing number of power plants.

- Hence, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The global cooling water treatment chemicals market is a highly fragmented market, with a large number of domestic and global manufacturers present across the world. Some of the key players of the market include Ecolab, SUEZ, Solenis, and Dowdupont, among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826210/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

