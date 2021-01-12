The market for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma is skyrocketing and predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15% during forecast period 2020-2030, estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Research Report " report delivers thorough comprehension of the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology along with the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The DLBCL market report provides analysis of current Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report's Few Key Highlights

CAR-T therapies and the pipeline agents, Lisocabtagene maraleucel, are expected to contribute significantly to revenues because of the premium pricing and clinical benefits in Relapsed-Refractory (R/R) patients.

DLBCL Market has experienced an exciting impact with the launch of CAR-T therapies such as Kymriah and Yescarta for the Third-Line (3L) treatment of DLBCL patients. Antibody-drug conjugates, such as Polivy also got approval in the 3L patients.

The FDA recently authorised Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL).

In June 2020, Karyopharm's Selinexor, selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE), has entered the DLBCL market as the third line of therapy and has the potential to treat the patients who are resistant to CAR-T cell therapies.

Several prominent companies such as AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Seattle Genetics/Takeda, ADC Therapeutics, SymBio Pharmaceuticals, Denovo Biopharma, Merck, Amgen, TG Therapeutics, Bayer and others are involved in the development of various therapies for the frontline, second line (transplant-eligible and transplant-ineligible) and subsequent R/R patients with DLBCL.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common type of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) that affects B-lymphocytes. It develops when B-lymphocytes become abnormal. It is a mature B-cell neoplasm emanating from the germinal centre & post germinal centre B-cells.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma symptoms include painless, rapid swelling in the neck, underarms, or groin that is caused by enlarged lymph nodes. Other symptoms may comprise night sweats, fever, and unexplained weight loss. Patients may also notice fatigue, loss of appetite, shortness of breath, or pain.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, total incident cases of DLBCL in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan] was observed to be 71,045 in 2020. The estimates are expected to increase due to the rising trend in the NHL incidence as well as DLBCL incidence in the 7MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets. DLBCL most commonly affects middle-aged and older adults. The males appear to have a predisposition to DLBCL, which is why a higher percentage of incidence was observed in males as compared to females.

The report offers a detailed historical, and forecasted analysis of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology segmented as:

Total Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Incident Cases

Gender-specific Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Cases

Age-specific Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Cases

Type-specific Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Cases

Stage-specific Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Cases

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market

Several options are available for B-cell Lymphoma treatment such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. Chemotherapy is the main way to treat most types of B-cell NHL. A combination of chemotherapy and the monoclonal antibody rituximab (Rituxan), with or without radiation therapy, can result in disease remission in a large number of patients with this form of lymphoma.

The most widely used frontline regimens used is the combination of R-CHOP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine, and prednisone]. The R-CHOP is usually given every 3 weeks for a total of 6 cycles.

Despite these good results of R-CHOP, some patients may progress to the refractory disease. In these clinical settings, the standard therapeutic option is to commence high-dose therapy prior to either autologous or allogeneic stem cell transplantation (SCT). Patients who are not eligible for SCT or who fail after second-line therapy have a poor prognosis; the latest findings have unveiled that they could benefit from alternative salvage therapies.

Salvage therapies may also be utilized as a bridge to autologous or allogeneic SCT. There are several salvage therapies available, mostly involving rituximab in combination with standard antineoplastic agents, with the most frequently used combinations being R-ICE: rituximab plus ifosfamide, carboplatin, and etoposide, R-DHAP: rituximab plus cytosine, arabinoside, cisplatin, and dexamethasone, R-GDP: rituximab plus gemcitabine, dexamethasone, and cisplatin, R-ESHAP: rituximab plus etoposide, methylprednisolone, cytarabine, and cisplatin, R-GemOx: rituximab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin.

The FDA recently authorised Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). The Biologics License Application (BLA) for Monjuvi was granted Priority Review and approved under the FDA's Accelerated Approval program. MorphoSys and Incyte will co-commercialize Monjuvi in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.

The emergence of CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapies into the DLBCL treatment paradigm, but, has led to high response rates and generated excitement within the third line of patients. Currently, in the US and EU5, both CAR T-cell products are given approval for use as third-line treatment in patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL: axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta) and tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), while only Kymriah is available in the Japan market as of now.

Final Thoughts

In the last few years, the understanding of DLBCL biology has increased and has allowed a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying the disease. The lymphomas incidence has increased, leading to drug development by pharmaceutical firms. Rituximab dominates the DLBCL market in front line settings, and there is still scope for other drugs in these settings with or without rituximab. Very high unmet need exists particularly for the patients with low ECOG (Performance status) or the ones not eligible for stem cell transplant. Also, recently approved therapies in the relapsed/refractory setting extended the patient's life expectancy, thus providing larger window of opportunity for new treatment and the possibility of label expansions to other treatment lines and types.

However, rituximab based regimens are still the backbone of treatment of all B-cell NHL subtypes. Even though Rituximab dominates the DLBCL market in front line settings, and improved outcomes in patients with B-cell lymphomas, a significant number of patients are rituximab refractory at the time of relapse.

There are also no definite biomarkers available for progressive or the transformative form of the disease.

Moreover, the expected entry of biosimilars and generics of rituximab, lenalidomide will plunge the market size of DLBCL. Furthermore, the cost of DLBCL treatment is exorbitant, and the upcoming treatment options like other CAR-T cell therapies, antibodies, and kinase inhibitors are also targeting on the higher side, and healthcare authorities will seek to restrict pricing and usage of the high-cost agent. On the other hand, the high cost of CAR-T cell therapies have also resulted in unique reimbursement scenarios across Europe. Durable long term results from CAR-T's are expected to persuade the reimbursement agencies in extending the benefit to a wider patient pool. Allogeneic cell therapies can also play a big role in overcoming the cost barrier of the current generation of cell therapies. We are excited to see the survival benefits in DLBCL patients and change in the current treatment paradigm with the approval of newer agents.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

Lisocabtagene maraleucel

Brentuximab Vedotin

Loncastuximab Tesirine

Treakisym

Enzastaurin (DB102)

Ublituximab + Umbralisib

Blinatumomab

Aliqopa (Copanlisib/BAY 80-6946)

Imbruvica (Ibrutinib)

Odronextamab (REGN1979)

Imfinzi (durvalumab)

Parsaclisib (INCB050465)

TC 110

DPX-Survivac

Acalabrutinib

AUTO3

Obinutuzumab

CLR 131

Debio1562

Scope of the Report

Geography Coverage: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report: 3-year Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

3-year Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Markets Segmentation: By Geographies, By Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

By Geographies, By Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Key Players Involved: Morphosys, Incyte , AstraZeneca, Gilead Life Sciences, Novartis, Karyopharm therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, ADC Therapeutics, SymBio Pharmaceuticals, Denovo Biopharma, Merck, Amgen, TG Therapeutics, Bayer, Debiopharm International, Cellectar Bioscience, Hoffmann-La Roche, Autolus Therapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Morphosys, Incyte AstraZeneca, Gilead Life Sciences, Novartis, Karyopharm therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, ADC Therapeutics, SymBio Pharmaceuticals, Denovo Biopharma, Merck, Amgen, TG Therapeutics, Bayer, Debiopharm International, Cellectar Bioscience, Hoffmann-La Roche, Autolus Therapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and several others. Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis

Comparative and conjoint analysis of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market trends, pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), and Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market size by therapies.

Tools used such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance 3. DLBCL Executive Summary 4. Organizations 5. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview 6. DLBCL Epidemiology and Patient Population 7. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 7.1. United States 7.2. Germany 7.3. France 7.4. Italy 7.5. Spain 7.6. UK 7.7. Japan 8. DLBCL Current Treatment Practices 9. Unmet Needs 10. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Marketed Drugs 10.1. Tafasitamab: Morphosys/Incyte 10.2. Yescarta: Gilead Life Sciences 10.3. Kymriah: Novartis 10.4. Selinexor: Karyopharm therapeutics 10.5. Keytruda: Merck Sharp & Dohme 10.6. Polatuzumab vedotin: Roche-Genentech/Chugai Pharmaceuticals 11. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies 11.1. Lisocabtagene maraleucel: Bristol-Myers Squibb 11.2. Brentuximab Vedotin: Seattle Genetics/Takeda 11.3. Loncastuximab Tesirine: ADC Therapeutics 11.4. Treakisym: SymBio Pharmaceuticals 11.5. Enzastaurin (DB102): Denovo Biopharma 11.6. Ublituximab + Umbralisib: TG Therapeutics 11.7. Blinatumomab: Amgen 11.8. Aliqopa (Copanlisib/BAY 80-6946): Bayer 11.9. Imbruvica (Ibrutinib): Janssen/Pharmacyclics (AbbVie Company) 11.10. Odronextamab (REGN1979): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 11.11. Imfinzi (durvalumab): Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb 11.12. Parsaclisib (INCB050465): Incyte Corporation 11.13. TC 110: TCR2 Therapeutics 11.14. DPX-Survivac: IMV, inc. & Merck 11.15. Acalabrutinib: AstraZeneca 11.16. AUTO3: Autolus Therapeutics 11.17. Obinutuzumab: Hoffmann-La Roche 11.18. CLR 131: Cellectar Bioscience 11.19. Debio1562: Debiopharm International 12. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market Outlook 13. DLBCL Market Outlook by Country 13.1. United States DLBCL Market Size 13.2. Germany DLBCL Market Size 13.3. France DLBCL Market Size 13.4. Italy DLBCL Market Size 13.5. Spain DLBCL Market Size 13.6. UK DLBCL Market Size 13.7. Japan DLBCL Market Size 14. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers 15. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market Barriers 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Reimbursement and Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market Access 18. Case studies 19. KOL Views 20. Appendix 21. DelveInsight Capabilities 22. Disclaimer 23. About DelveInsight



