The market for Environmental testing is estimated at USD 9.4 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2027. Environment testing usually refers to testing of Water, Soil and Air. There is a several environmental protests & activists movements happening to conserve the environment and scarce resources. Which have constantly, pressurized government bodies to implement more environmental standards and regulations. Environmental testing service covers the analysis and detection of chemicals and contaminants in water, soil, and air in both micro and macro environments. Water testing is a common environmental analysis performed to check that the quality of water is suitable for the intended purpose and safe for usage. Soil testing is frequently done for agricultural and geotechnical purposes. Outdoor and indoor ambient air quality is a growing problem and detecting air contaminants is critical to assessing risk and for implementing new air quality regulations and standards. Regulations for wastewater/ effluent treatment testing are becoming stricter as industrialization expands and becomes a major source of pollution for water bodies.



The water sample is the fastest-growing segment, and it is accounted with the highest CAGR in the environmental testing market.

Testing water sources is important for both people who want to make sure their water is safe to drink and government entities aiming to regulate waters to protect against environmental and health threats.And the water testing reports have become rapid as technology has advanced.



Such factors have fueled the growth of water testing for environmental testing market.



The rapid testing technology segment dominates the market share for environmental testing market.



Rapid tests are more sophisticated than the traditional method.Several industrial clients are expecting the testing results to be faster, reliable and accurate.



Hence, the market for rapid technology segment is dominating the environmental testing market.



Asia Pacific region is growing faster with highest CAGR growth rate for the environmental testing market during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region primarily driven by infrastructure, developments, population growth, energy-related projects and more, which have been raising concerns about environmental pollution. The rising awareness of environmental pollution and sustainability has been boosting the environmental testing market in the Asia Pacific region.



Leading players profiled in this report

1. SGS SA (Switzerland)

2. Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

3. Intertek Group plc (UK)

4. Bureau Veritas (France)

5. ALS (Australia)

6. TÃœV SÃœD (Germany)

7. AsureQuality (New Zealand)

8. MÃ©rieux NutriSciences (France)

9. Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US)

10. Envirolab Services Pty Ltd (Australia)

11. R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand)

12. Symbio Laboratories (Australia)

13. Alex Stewart International (UK)

14. EMSL Analytical, Inc. (US)

15. F.B.A. Laboratories Ltd (Ireland).



