Market Overview

The market for fumed silica is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the surging demand from the personal care application segment in Asia-Pacific. Precipitated silica as a substitute and the development of biogenic fumed silica are the factors that are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market studied.







- Emerging Applications of Fumed Silica is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Adhesive and Sealants



- In the adhesives and sealants industry, fumed silica is used to increase the product viscosity, improve anti-settling properties during storage, control the extrusion properties during the application, and impart anti-sag properties during cure. The additive can also act as a reinforcing agent to improve the physical properties, especially tear strength of the cured sealant.

- In Europe, manufacturers of the do-it-yourself (DIY) adhesives market have switched to clear packaging, where the opaque reinforcing aids additives (waxes, clays, and calcium carbonates) used for rheology control and reinforcement of STP adhesives and sealants are being replaced by fumed silica, which closely matches its refractive index with transparent polymers.

- Treated fumed silica provides significantly more adhesive strength than the coated precipitated calcium carbonates (PCC), which are usually used for rheology control of STP and polyurethane adhesives and sealants. Compounding the benefit of lower loading, fumed silica has a lower specific gravity than calcium carbonate, and thus, contributes far less to adhesive weight, which can be a benefit in applications where adhesive weight is a concern, e.g. automotive light weighting.

- Due to the incorporation of highly dispersed fumed silica, cohesive shear strength and thermo-mechanical properties of waterborne pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) observe significant improvements. Adhesive shear strength typically increases more than a thousand-fold compared to the films without particle reinforcement.

- Such positive growth is likely to increase the demand for fumed silica during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand



- Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2018, with the largest consumption taking place in countries, such as China and India.

- China contributes to more than 50% of the total share of Asia-Pacific in the adhesives and sealants market. According to China Adhesives and Tape Industry Association, the adhesive market in China grew by 7.5%, in terms of volume, to reach 7.887 million metric ton in 2017, from 2016, with further growth through 2018 and 2019.

- Fumed silica is used in many demanding adhesive applications, from building and construction, transportation, to packaging. Huge demand in the adhesives and sealants sector is expected to drive the country's fumed silica market.

- The country is also the largest producer of paints and coatings in the Asia-Pacific region, with an estimated coating production of more than 20 million metric ton, which is also rising.

- Furthermore, in India, the pharmaceutical industry is the major consumer of fumed silica. The country is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, with 40% of generic demand in the United States, and 25% of all medicine in the United Kingdom. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the pharmaceutical industry in the country is expected to reach USD 55 billion, averaging a growth rate of 20% year-on-year.

- Moreover, according to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the drugs and pharmaceuticals sector attracted the cumulative FDI inflows of worth USD 15.98 billion between April 2000 and March 2019. This is expected to offer enormous opportunities to the pharmaceutical sector in the country, thereby increasing the use of fumed silica in the particular sector

- All such aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for fumed silica in the Asia-Pacific region, over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The global fumed silica market is majorly consolidated in nature, with the top five players accounting for a significant share in terms of production capacities. The major companies include Evonik Industries, Cabot Corporation, Wacker, Tokuyama Corporation, Oci Company Ltd, etc.



