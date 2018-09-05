LONDON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS



The global flexible packaging market is projected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period of 2018-2026. The use of flexible packaging material in the food and beverage industry and the growing popularity of modified atmosphere packaging are the key drivers for this market.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4704282







MARKET INSIGHTS



The flexible packaging market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, application, type and printing technology.The market by raw materials is segmented into paper, plastic, bioplastic and aluminium.







The application of this market can be found in industries like food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and others.Market by type is segmented into stand-up pouches, flat pouches, rollstock, gusseted bags, wicketed bags and wraps.







The printing technology segment of this market further includes flexography, rotogravure, digital printing and others.







REGIONAL INSIGHTS



Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest market share of the global flexible packaging market.The increasing demand for packaged food and disposable income of the consumers are factors driving this market's growth.







As a result, the market is also expected to rise with the highest CAGR by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2026. The other regional markets analyzed in this report are Europe, North America, Latin America and the rest of the world.







COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS



Some of the dominant market players in the flexible packaging industry are Amcor Ltd, American Packaging Corporation, Amerplast, Proampac, Basf, Bemis Company Inc, Bischof & Klein Gmbh & Co. Kg, Bryce Corporation, Clondalkin, Constantia Flexibles International Gmbh, Coveris, Dai Nippon Printing, Eagle Flexible Packaging, Flextrus Ab (Part Of Ar Packaging Group), Huhtamaki Group, Innovia Films, Mondi Plc, Printpack, Schur Flexibles Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Showa Denko K.K, Solvay, Sonoco Products.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4704282







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

