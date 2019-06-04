The Market Leader Does It Again

"We are excited to roll out these new Code scanners," said Joseph Hooks, Director, CTO, and CISO at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia. "Our infection control processes are very strict, and we need technology designed to withstand repeated disinfecting."

With the addition of inductive charging, Code has eliminated all exposed metal on its new product, and created a sleek design with fewer nooks, gaps and cutouts to promote easier cleaning. CodeShield® plastics and the only IP65 rating in the healthcare market give the CR2700 unrivaled ruggedness to survive the daily rigors of hospital use.

The CR2700 features Bluetooth® 5, enabling it to securely connect to a variety of devices with ease. By additionally implementing a Low Energy radio (BLE), Code has extended the battery life on the new reader to further minimize downtime during shifts. A built-in gauge tells users when it is time to change the battery, which can quickly be swapped for a fresh one, getting nurses right back to caring for patients. Available in either palm or handled form factors, and with a variety of mounting options for chargers, hospitals can choose the exact configuration they require to meet the needs of their unique environments.

The state-of-the-art CR2700 is also packed with a slew of features to help hospital IT efficiently deploy and manage their scanners. With the ability to track service start dates and vital battery statistics, such as charge frequency and remaining life, the CR2700 provides a new level of asset visibility and replacement planning. Code is ready to assist with installation and training options to ensure a smooth rollout, and Code Complete protection plans practically eliminate downtime.

"The CR2700 is a purpose-built scanner for healthcare, and is not adapted from a retail or commercial product like others on the market," said Hong Ji, Handheld Program Manager. "As a fourth generation product, it incorporates over fifteen years of feedback from nurses, doctors and hospital IT staff into a design that truly embodies the voice of the healthcare community."

For more information, visit: https://www.codecorp.com/portfolio-items/code-reader-2700/

About Code

Code is an innovator in healthcare automation technology, delivering market-leading solutions that aid hospitals in workflow efficiency and patient care. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of hardware and software solutions to enhance clinical productivity and exceed customers' expectations for superior barcode reading performance, ergonomic design, equipment durability, and seamless integration with their operations. Code's products are used not only in critical healthcare applications, but in other markets like public safety, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and a range of diverse industries.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, with regional headquarters in the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.codecorp.com.

