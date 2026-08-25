The Market Pulse Survey Q2 2026 Reports the Latest Trends in Business Sales up to $50M

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business Brokers Association® and M&A Source® present the Market Pulse Survey Q2 2026 results, reporting high-value insights on businesses being sold — up to $50M. This quarter, buyer competition remained strong and sellers held more leverage in the lower middle market, while the smallest Main Street deals continued to favor buyers. In Q2, 87% of deals over $5 million attracted at least three offers, with 33% attracting an impressive 10+ bids. The strongest gains for valuation multiples appeared at the top end of the market where the $5 million–$50 million segment climbed from 5.5 to 5.8 (its highest since Q1 2022). This national survey was conducted with the intent of providing a valuable resource to business owners and their advisors.

Market Pulse Survey Q2 2026 was conducted July 1-15, 2026 and was completed by 255 Business Brokers and M&A Advisors. Respondents completed 181 transactions this quarter. This is the 57th edition of the report.

Recent Activity: Strong Competition Upmarket

Buyer competition remained strong and sellers held more leverage in the lower middle market, while the smallest Main Street deals continued to favor buyers. Pricing generally held up and sellers received most of their proceeds at closing, but transactions took longer and buyers remained selective about which opportunities they pursued. Additional highlights include:

Seller leverage remained strongest in the lower middle market. Roughly three-quarters of advisors described the $2M-$50M market as favoring sellers.

Sellers continued to receive most of their proceeds at closing. Buyer equity and senior debt accounted for approximately 83% to 92% of transaction value.

Deals took longer to close. Median timelines varied from six to 10 months in Main Street, to about a year for lower middle market deals.

Advisors anticipate healthy deal flow with more businesses coming to market, but not a broad increase in pricing.

Buyer Competition and Offers

The higher the valuation, the more buyers are competing for a deal. While smaller deals under $500,000 frequently receive just one or two offers, the bidding war heats up for larger assets. This quarter, 87% of deals over $5 million attracted at least three offers, with 33% attracting an impressive 10+ bids.

Financing and Cash at Close

In Q2 2026, sellers received 83% to 92% cash at close on average. That means most sellers walked away with the bulk of their deal value upfront. Seller financing accounted for less than 10% of most deals in Q2, somewhat below trend.

Time to Close

Sales timelines lengthened in Q2 2026. Main Street transactions averaged six to 10 months from engagement to close, while lower middle market deals averaged 11 to 12 months. The largest increase occurred in the $2 million–$5 million segment, where the average rose from nine months to 11.5 months.

Transaction Mix by Deal Sector

Deal activity remains highly dependent on transaction size. Restaurants and personal services were prominent at the smallest end of the market, while construction and engineering appeared frequently from $500,000 through $5 million. In the lower middle market, manufacturing, construction, distribution and business services accounted for much of the reported activity.

Seller Motivations and Exit Readiness

Retirement was the leading reason owners went to market across every transaction segment.

It accounted for nearly two-thirds or more of reported sales between $500,000 and $50 million, peaking at 72% in the $1 million to $2 million market.

Motivations were more varied below $500,000, where retirement represented 45% of sales. Burnout, health concerns and new opportunities each accounted for another 14% to 17%.

Whatever prompted the sale, however, most owners entered the process with limited advance preparation. Across the five market sectors, between 60% and 90% of sellers had completed less than one year of exit planning, or none at all.

"The International Business Brokers Association® has set a goal to provide quality information on a quarterly basis in order to become the go-to source for insights on Main Street and Lower Middle Market transactions. The Market Pulse Survey is compiled and published to help business owners and their advisors achieve successful ownership transfers." - Emily Bowler, Executive Director, IBBA

Follow the Market Pulse every quarter to stay informed on the trends shaping the market.

About SellYourWay.Org

The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about the business sales process and the services that business brokers provide. The resources available on the site provide information to help business owners prepare for the successful sale of their businesses.

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with more than 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected].

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SOURCE Sell Your Way