SellYourWay.org Publishes a New White Paper on the Role of Seller Financing in Closing Small Business Sales
Jan 27, 2026, 04:00 ET
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SellYourWay.org, a website dedicated to the education of small business owners, is pleased to announce the release of a new, in-depth white paper titled, The Role of Seller Financing in Closing Deals. Lauren Drummond Dale, MCBI, shares expert insights on what seller financing is, how frequently it is used and what small business owners should know before selling their businesses. Ms. Dale is Principal and M&A Advisor at Coastal Consultants, LLC. SellYourWay.org is powered by the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA), the largest international, not-for-profit association for Business Brokers.
It is unusual for sellers to receive all cash at close. Seller financing is a common practice that facilitates small business sales. When structured carefully, seller financing can expand the buyer pool, improve deal quality and support a successful exit.
Ms. Dale states, "In Main Street and lower-middle-market deals, seller financing is often the bridge between preparation and a successful transition—not a concession."
"A successful business sale requires strategy, expertise and the right deal team in place. Our mission at SellYouWay.Org is to empower small business owners with knowledge on how professional Business Brokers maximize after-sale proceeds with specialized guidance and proven exit strategies." - Emily Bowler, Executive Director, IBBA
About SellYourWay.Org
The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about the business sales process and the services that business brokers provide. The resources available on the site provide information to help business owners prepare for the successful sale of their businesses.
About the International Business Brokers Association®
Formed in 1984 and with more than 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected].
