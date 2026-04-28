SellYourWay.org Publishes Expert Insights on How to Handle Partner Conflicts in Small Business Sales

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SellYourWay.org is pleased to announce the publication of, Handling Partner Conflict When Selling Your Business. In this new, exclusive article, Chris Springfield, CBI, CMAA, PMP, Realtor® shares actionable insights on how partner dynamics play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of a small business sale. Chris is the Founder and Principal at Springfield Strategies. SellYourWay.org is an online platform dedicated to the education of small business owners about the business sales process. The site is powered by the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) — the largest international, not-for-profit association for Business Brokers.

Handling Partner Conflict When Selling Your Business Speed Speed

Partner conflict is common during the business sale process. When expectations and differences are not communicated, conflicts can turn acrimonious and disrupt even the strongest deals.

The article explains:

Common Triggers for Partner Conflicts

How Conflicts Can Damage the Sale Process

Steps to Mitigate and Resolve the Conflict

"Your next chapter in life starts with strategy, specialized guidance and the right deal team in place. Our mission at SellYourWay.Org is empowering small business owners to make informed decisions and get the best results. Professional Business Brokers help sellers prepare for the sale of their businesses and manage the entire process to a successful close — so owners can achieve their personal and financial goals." - Emily Bowler, Executive Director, IBBA

Get these actionable insights on SellYourWay.Org.

About SellYourWay.Org

The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about the business sales process and the services that Business Brokers provide. The resources available on the site provide information to help business owners prepare for the successful sale of their businesses.

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected].

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