LONDON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market by Volume of Automotive RBS Anticipated to Reach 16.7 million Units in 2026



Owing to the increase of vehicle sales during the past few year, the contribution of automotive industry in the greenhouse gas (GHG) emission has increased. The increasing content of GHG is causing severe environmental problems such as global warming and negative effect on climate change.



The rising level of GHG created a demand to limit the GHG emission by vehicles. Several legislative bodies across the world issued rules and regulations to curb the GHG emission by vehicles. Regenerative braking systems (RBS), when used as one of the engine component of the vehicle not only decreases the GHG emission but also increases the fuel efficiency.



Hence to adhere with the strict regulations, an increase in the adoption of RBS is witnessed in the automotive industry. This in turn increased the number of product launches, merger, acquisitions and collaborations pertaining to automotive RBS. The market value of automotive RBS is anticipated to reach $24.52 billion by 2026.



The global automotive RBS market is compilation of several segmentations including market breakdown by storage type, vehicle type, and different geographical regions.



A detailed market analysis and forecast with respect to different energy storage types used in a RBS is done. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of RBS in different types of vehicles, which include passenger and commercial vehicles. The report provides the market analysis and forecast of automotive RBS in different regions, along with the country wise segmentation.



Further, the report addresses the following key questions about the global automotive RBS market:

• What is the global automotive RBS market size in terms of volume and value in the period 2017-2026?

• Which is the dominant storage type by value for the global automotive RBS market?

• Which is the storage type by vehicle type in terms of value during the forecast period?

• What is the revenue generated by the different storage types in the global automotive RBS market in the period 2017-2026?

• What is the revenue generated by the different storage types for different vehicle type in the global automotive RBS market in the period 2017-2026?

• Which vehicle type will lead by value in the global automotive RBS market by the end of the forecast period?

• What are the different factors driving the market forward in the forecast period?

• What are the major factors challenging the growth of global electric vehicles market?

• Which type of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• Which region will lead the global automotive RBS market by the end of the forecast period?



The report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America (the U.S and Canada), Europe (Germany, the U.K, France, and Netherlands), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and South Korea). Analysis of each of the geographical regions details the individual push and pull forces in addition to the key players from that particular region.



The report examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry. The company profiles section includes highlights of significant information about the key companies involved, along with their financial positions, key strategies & developmental activities of recent years (2014-2016). Some of the key players are Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd (Japan), Adgero S.A.S (France), Autoliv Nissin Brakes Systems (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Magnetti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Maxwell Technologies (the U.S), Mazda Motor Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Skeleton Technologies (Estonia), Torotrak Plc (the U.K), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany).



Executive Summary

The automotive industry is one of the significant pillars of the global economy, and is one of the important aspects responsible for macroeconomic growth, and technological advancements across the globe.



In the past few years, automobiles have become a crucial necessity for every individual, which has led to the rise in the procurement of vehicles. Attributing to this, the automotive industry curve has witnessed an increasing trend, wherein, the worldwide vehicle sales in the year 2016 reached approximately 88 million, registering a growth of 4.8% as compared to 2015. This continuous increase in the sales of vehicles along with the rising usage of automobiles are some of the major factors responsible for the depletion of nonrenewable resources, leading to an increase in the concentration of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) in the atmosphere.



According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the transport sector contributed 27% of the total GHG emission, in the U.S, in 2015. In Europe, the European Environment Agency (EEA) claimed that the transport sector contributed 25.8%. Owing to the rising levels of GHG in the atmosphere, the governments of several nations, environmental agencies, and automobile manufacturers are developing modes that may help in lesser fuel consumption, and reduced emission.



Regenerative braking systems is one such technology that help to reduce the fuel consumption and GHG emission by the vehicles. The attracting features of RBS and today's need to limit the GHG emission are some of the major factors for the widespread adoption of RBS in automotive industry. RBS is widely used in electric vehicles (EVs), hence the growing number of EVs promise the growth in the market of RBS in the upcoming years.



The report analyses and forecasts the market value of the global automotive regenerative braking systems (RBS) market during the forecast period (2017-2021). The market by volume of automotive RBS is anticipated to reach 16.7 million units in 2026. Stringent government rules and regulations, growing adoption of RBS in electric and hybrid vehicles, and extensive usage of RBS in order to improve vehicle performance are some of the factors driving the global automotive regenerative braking systems market.



Furthermore, the better performance of regenerative brakes, when compared to the conventional brakes, has resulted into the robust growth of the market. On the other hand, higher cost of regenerative braking systems, and greater integration complexity when compared to the conventional brakes are some of the factors which may hinder the market growth in the upcoming years.



The report provides the market value of automotive RBS with respect to the storage types (battery, flywheels, hydraulics, and ultracapacitors). Battery based RBS held the maximum market share of the global automotive RBS market in 2016 and the same is expected to follow during the forecast period. However owing to the better charge-discharge capabilities than batteries, and better performance over other storage based systems, the ultracapacitor based RBS are anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.



The automotive RBS in passenger cars held the highest share in the market in 2016 in terms of value and is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to commercial vehicles. The increase in deployment of RBS in the passenger cars is majorly attributed to the growing demand of electric passenger cars.



RBS is one of the major component in an electric passenger cars to increase the fuel efficiency. The growing adoption of RBS in hybrid and electric passenger cars is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



This report provides an analysis of the global automotive RBS market on the basis of geography and consequently provides the value of the key regions which include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). APAC held the maximum market share owing to the greater number of vehicles deployed with RBS.



Automotive RBS market in APAC is anticipated to maintain the market dominance throughout the forecast period. The automotive market in the APAC region is growing rapidly, and the adoption of RBS in the APAC automotive industry is gaining attention due to the collective efforts from the government and manufacturers to develop technologies which may reduce the exhaust gas emissions, and increase the fuel efficiency.



Continental AG (Germany), Adgero S.A.S, Skeleton technologies (Estonia), and Denso Corporation (Japan) are some of the prominent players that surfaced in the years 2016, and 2017. However other players such as Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd (Japan), Autoliv Nissin Brakes Systems (Japan), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Magnetti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Maxwell Technologies (the U.S), Mazda Motor Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Torotrak Plc (the U.K), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) are also coming up with innovative products and services, pricing strategies, market initiatives, and developing and extending the product lines to maintain the competition in the market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• RoW



