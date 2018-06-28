The Marketing Arm to Produce Exclusive Influencer Event For Top Brands, Platforms, Influencers

The Influencer Continuum is an exclusive opportunity for marketing executives and leadership teams to discover, collaborate, and re-define audience engagement – side-by-side with leading influencers, platforms, publishers, and creatives. Brands will walk away from this one-of-a-kind event with a comprehensive influencer strategic playbook tailored for their organization as well as campaign-ready influencer focused big ideas.

"Influencer marketing is a term that seems to be newly buzzing within the last few years, but The Marketing Arm has been deeply involved for two decades," said Ray Clark, founder and CEO of The Marketing Arm. "When we looked at the rapid development in the influencer marketing arena, we recognized that there are very few brand-facing events that facilitate real collaboration between brands, influencers, and platforms. This event brings these groups together, all with one common goal: furthering the true impact of influencer marketing."

The Influencer Continuum is an unprecedented opportunity for brands, platforms, and influencers to go beyond education and get into real solutions designed to immediately deliver impact. Attendees of the three-day immersive event will receive a comprehensive influencer strategy playbook for their organization and actionable ideas developed by award-winning creatives from 12 Omnicom agencies, all delivered in a well-crafted experience, surrounded by talent, peers, and top industry-influencers.

"The beauty of the way this space has evolved is that there's a right influencer and right strategy and right idea out there for virtually every brand and every marketing challenge," Clark said. "From content creators, to digital-first influencers, all the way to celebrities, we'll be representing the full continuum of influence at this event, and everyone in attendance will be focused on how brands can best activate their audiences."

There are a limited number of spots available for brands, industry tools, platforms, and influencer partners to attend The Influencer Continuum. For more information and to register for the event, visit influencercontinuum.com.

About The Marketing Arm

The Marketing Arm is a leading brand engagement agency with 12 integrated agency-of-record-status practices in entertainment, music, content, sports, celebrity talent, influencer, social, digital, experiential, multicultural, shopper, and promotion. As part of the DAS Group of Companies, The Marketing Arm's staff executes global campaigns for over 100 leading brands. Since 2006, the agency has won more than 300 industry awards for its work, including multiple Cannes Lions, Clios, Effies, Reggies, and ONE Show Pencils. For more information, please visit themarketingarm.com or follow us on Twitter at @themarketingarm.

About the DAS Group of Companies

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.

