The Marketing Bootcamp That Helps Craft Alcohol Makers Thrive

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This February, The Crafty Cask's Craft Alcohol Marketing Bootcamp is kicking off with a new class of students who will work through the courses together for increased accountability and support. This series of 10 online marketing classes, specifically designed for the craft alcohol industry, helps producers learn marketing on their own and apply it to their business to drive growth.

Example of course video tutorials in the Craft Alcohol Marketing Bootcamp

Each course has a series of video lectures, action sheets, exercises, live weekly support, community interaction, and tons of bonus materials. Designed to fit into business owners' busy schedules, weekly course work can be completed in 2 hours or less or completed at their own pace.

To celebrate the 2022 kickoff, The Crafty Cask is giving away one free ($2,673 value) All-Access Lifetime Membership to the Craft Alcohol Marketing Bootcamp. This includes…

10 online courses

12 hours of video tutorials

9 Action Sheets with 40 exercises to ensure learning translates into action

31 bonus downloads, cheat sheets, and templates

Weekly live drop-in office hours with founder and creator, Suzanne Henricksen

Access to a private craft makers marketing community

Lifetime access, including new courses as they're added

Anyone who enrolls in the Full Bootcamp , Marketing Basics Bundle , or Marketing Tactics Bundle by midnight, February 14th 2022 will automatically be entered to win. The winner will be announced via email on February 15th.

During the Craft Alcohol Marketing Bootcamp students will learn how to:

Design a marketing plan and budget tied to business goals and driving results. Create an authentic brand voice and story, so their brand stands out from the crowd and draws in ideal customers. Identify and understand their target consumers and how to attract them to minimize marketing waste and increase results. Grow an engaged audience through social media and build real relationships. Get the most out of paid marketing tactics and understand where to most effectively spend limited marketing dollars. Be realistic and effectively work with distributors to drive increased sales. Optimize website form and function to ensure it works hard for their business by drawing in and converting new customers. Create content that builds audience engagement through copywriting, storytelling and a robust content pipeline. Increase tasting room traffic through local marketing and community engagement while ensuring every visitor becomes a loyal fan. Put it all together into a full marketing plan fueled by increased marketing understanding and new skills to create sustainable growth year over year.

Learn more about the Craft Alcohol Marketing Bootcamp and join the February class here . Registration ends on February 15 and prep week kicks off on February 21, 2022.

The Crafty Cask is a content media, events, and marketing agency that celebrates the people, products and stories of craft alcohol to increase brand awareness, grow categories and educate/entertain consumers.

Contact:

Suzanne Henricksen

5103164251

[email protected]

SOURCE The Crafty Cask