The Marketing Divide: 2018 Real Estate Marketing Analysis

The study, commissioned by Adwerx and administered by REAL Trends, a real estate consulting and publishing company based in Colorado, revealed that while brokers are often focused on long-term growth and invest their dollars in branding and community awareness, agents prioritize the need to drive commissions on an individual level.

"When looking at the long term trends and new challengers to the industry, it's clear we are in the beginning stages of an industry-wide change in how brokers support their agents," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx.

When it comes to investing in their brand, both agents and broker/owners spend on websites, social media, yard signs and listing portals. Agents see open houses and direct mail as representing additional opportunities to gather leads, while brokerages are more likely to prioritize efforts that build brand awareness, such as print advertising and community involvement.

The top three marketing channels agents are likely to spend their money on include listing portal leads; social media, and direct mail indicating a focus on generating leads. Broker/owners by comparison looked to print advertising, outdoor signage, and radio, with an eye toward building long-term awareness.

Brokers often take on the expense of branding through a company website and yard signs while agents shoulder the costs for activities that generate immediate business. One thing both agents and broker owners prioritize is social media. Social networking is affordable, easy to set-up, and provides immediate, easy to measure audience reaction.

"This research points at some differences between agent and broker priorities but also shows opportunities where agents and brokers can work together on shared goals," added Carlson. "Alignment on branding standards and strategies that deliver both short-term and long-term results are key."

To download the complete report, please visit www.adwerx.com/2018marketinganalysis.

