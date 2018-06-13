The Marketing Group Announces Global Rebrand To RYVL

All of the network's 15 agencies, which includes brands such as Channelzero, Ranieri and TRUTH have been rebranded to include RYVL alongside their respective names.

Adam Graham, CEO comments:

"Clients are looking for a unified experience and we're breaking down all the silos and creating a new group model without the fiefdoms, politics and layers of suffocating bureaucracy that have caused the well-documented problems of today's big ad networks.

"We believe our agile, lean, technology-centric approach will deliver exactly what clients are crying out for."

RYVL plans an aggressive acquisition strategy; the network will focus on buying complementary agencies, where there is no competition in local markets, to eradicate the problem of competing agency brands focusing on individual agency P&Ls instead of working as one global team.

Future acquisitions will be increasingly targeted on technology-centric businesses that offer higher value services to end clients.

RYVL plans to scale the business though a matrix organisational structure with regional and discipline leads reporting to Graham.

The group will adopt RYVL as the operating name with immediate effect. Shareholder approval will be sought, to change the name of the company, at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be scheduled at a later date.

