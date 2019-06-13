The Market's Compass, LLC Makes Its Suite of Weekly ETF Studies Available to Investors

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Market's Compass, LLC (TMC), a leading provider of technical research and consulting services, announced today it will be making its Suite of ETF Studies available to Institutional Investors, Registered Investment Advisers, Hedge Funds and Individual Investors.

"A quantitative model like this has never been seen in the market, making it both unique and valuable to our clients," said Timothy Brackett, Founder and CEO of TMC. "Together with my team we have developed a proprietary technical ranking system, that combines unexampled data visualization and time-honored technical tools."

According to Mathew Verdouw, CMT, CFTe, CEO of Optuma, charting software and an active CMT educator, "Tim Brackett is an incredible Technical Analyst who has dedicated the last two years building an objective technical model which actually works. This quantitative and proprietary system for ETFs has blown me away. In my role, I get to work with a lot of models and TMC's is one of the best I have ever seen."

Integrating the proprietary quantitative ranking system with classic technical analysis TMC delivers an ancillary allocation tool that highlights the technical conditions of 74 ETFs within the TMC Suite. Including weekly US Sector and Index, Developed Market Country ETF and Emerging Markets Country ETF studies.

Currently, Brackett serves as the Managing Director of Technical Research for Marketfield Asset Management LLC. He is also the co-author of The Marketfield Weekly Speculator, an inter-market fusion research letter that has tracked 10 financial markets for more than 14 years and is regularly quoted in Barrons. Brackett is also co-author of a white paper published in the Society of Technical Analysts Journal on Median Line Analysis.

Katie Stockton, CMT, Founder and Managing Partner, Fairlead Strategies, LLC, added: "Tim has developed a unique quantitative Technical Ranking model for a basket of ETFs that removes investment bias. Enhanced by technical expertise TMC yields insightful weekly highlights for investors interested in discovering opportunities in ETFs"

Karen Peloille, author of Trading With Ichimoko, added: "As a professional technical analyst and Ichimoku expert, I have been following The Markets Compass Twitter Account for a while now and I appreciate the quality of the published analysis using both Ichimoku and Median Lines. They are often very relevant and trustworthy. That is why I don't hesitate to recommend anyone who wishes to invest in ETFs to subscribe to the TMC ETF Studies."

The Market's Compass consistently delivers insightful independent investment analysis on multiple financial markets, ranging from equities, commodities, and forex.

The information provided in The TMC Weekly ETF Studies represents the opinion Timothy Brackett and no other person. In particular, the weekly reports do not reflect the opinions of Marketfield Asset Management LLC or any of its affiliates

