The Marq'E Entertainment Center Announces Bold New Tenant Additions

HOUSTON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marq'E Entertainment Center, known to Houstonians as 'The Marq'E', is bolstering its unique tenant mix by adding new tenants to its roster of Food, Entertainment, and Retail offering. The upcoming tenants are Hugh O'Connors Irish Bar & Restaurant and Soccer Hub, a state-of-the-art soccer training facility. These new additions are joining recently opened Dolce & Cafe and Maine-ly Sandwiches.

With these new additions, The Marq'E will offer an even wider array of food options for the Spring Branch area, including popular local franchise, Maine-ly Sandwiches. They are renowned for their lobster rolls and authentic Maine fare. Their fun, nautical decor and unique take on classic New England dishes are perfectly in line with the Shopping Center's character.

Dolce & Cafe, an original concept and newcomer in the Spring Branch and Greater Houston area, is a casual, counter service French-Italian café. Their food items consist of gourmet coffee & teas, salads, pastries, sandwiches and crêpes, as well as healthy options that are vegetarian-friendly.

Hugh O'Connors, also a fresh locale in the Houston pub & food-scene, is an Irish Pub & Restaurant that will serve both traditional American and Irish food. It's an especially attractive dining option following a movie-night at The Marq'E.

Soccer Hub, an indoor training facility for youth interested in playing or learning about soccer, is also unique to Houston. It contains a FIFA-approved surface created to maximize a player's training and competitive play.

These tenant additions provide a new reason to visit this ever-evolving Houston staple. They each have traits that, while unique to the entertainment center, are that much more effective in diversifying the activities offered by The Marq'E. More exciting additions to come.rea Stay tuned!

The MARQ*E Entertainment Center is the premiere entertainment center of Houston. It's been in operation for nearly 20 years, and is home to over 30 entertainment, retail and restaurant venues. For more information on The Marq'E, please visit their website, www.marqehouston.com.

