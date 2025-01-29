The Martin Guitar Foundation announces 2024 Grants

Foundation Awarded $485,500 in Grants to Support Communities in the Lehigh Valley and Nationally

NAZARETH, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Martin Guitar Foundation awarded grants for 2024, awarding $596,500 in grants to over 93 nonprofit organizations creating opportunities for the communities in which their employees live in Nazareth and throughout the Lehigh Valley, as well as acoustical music organizations nationally.

The Martin Guitar Foundation

These grants support the foundation's focus areas: Performance, participation, and education in acoustic steel string guitar music; Community activity in the Nazareth region; study and preservation of America's acoustic guitar heritage; arts education programs emphasizing acoustic guitar; educational institutions in the Lehigh Valley; promotion of arts and culture, mainly in the Lehigh Valley; help for the poor, hungry, sick and homeless in the Lehigh Valley; and environmental action related to guitar-making materials and processes.

Grants, ranging from $1,000 to $35,000, were awarded to local and national programs. Lehigh Valley and regional organizations receiving foundation support in 2024 were:

Allentown Art Museum

Allentown Rescue Mission

Allentown Symphony Association

Arts Quest

Bach Choir

The Baum School of Art

B.E.S.T.

Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering

Emergency Sheltering Big Brothers – Big Sisters

Bloom - Lehigh Valley

- Burn Prevention Network

Casey Doolin Foundation

Cay Galcon Life House

Cedar Crest College

Center for Humanistic Change

for Humanistic Change Civic Theatre of Allentown

Community Bike Works

Community Action Committee Lehigh Valley

Community Services for Children

DaVinci Science Center

Family Promise of the Lehigh Valley

Fox Chase Cancer Center

Godfrey Daniels

Greater Easton , Development Project

, Development Project Hellertown Historical Society

Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley

Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites

Ice House Performing Arts Center

The Kindness Project

Lehigh Gap Nature Center

Lehigh Valley Arts & Culture

& Culture Lehigh Valley Zoological Society

Lifepath

Manufacturers Resource Center

Meals on Wheels Greater Lehigh Valley

Memorial Library of Nazareth

of Miller Keystone Blood Center

Minsi Trails Boy Scouts

Monocacy Farm Project

Moravian Historical Society

Morris Museum

Muhlenberg College

Nazareth Area Food Bank

Nazareth Economic Development Committee

Nazareth Center for the Arts

for the Arts New Bethany Ministries

Northampton Community College Foundation

Univest Public Media Center (PBS39)

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre

Philadelphia Folksong Society

Philadelphia Outward Bound

Project of Easton , Inc.

, Inc. Reading Music Foundation

River Crossing YMCA

Rock to the Future

Special Olympics Pennsylvania

State Theatre Center for the Arts

Third Street Alliance

Touchstone Theatre

United Way of Greater Lehigh Valley

Valley Youth House

VIA of the Lehigh Valley

Visiting Nurse Association St. Lukes

Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

of the WDIY 88.1

Wildlands Conservancy

WXPN

Young People's Harmonic of the Lehigh Valley

The Foundation also made grants to national organizations with a strong arts presence and programs in acoustic guitar education and research:

Abriendo Mentes (TX)

American Song Archives (OK)

(OK) The Ashokan Center (NY)

At the Tabernacle (NJ)

Birthplace of Country Music (VA)

Country Music Hall of Fame (TN

Education through Music (NY)

Folk Alliance International (MO)

Guitars in the Classroom (CA)

The Hello in There Foundation (TN)

Living in Traditions, Inc. / Jalopy Theatre (NY)

Museum of Making Music (CA)

Music for Life (VA)

Musical Instrument Museum (AZ)

NAMM Foundation (CA)

New Horizons International Music Association (NY)

Old Town School of Folk Music (IL)

Owenboro Community & Technical College (KY)

Ukelele Kids Club (FL)

Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour (KY)

The Foundation will receive proposals for 2025 grants from June 1 to August 31, 2024.For more information, please visit www.martinguitar.com/martin-foundation.

ABOUT THE MARTIN GUITAR FOUNDATION

The Martin Guitar Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization. Started in 1996 by C.F. Martin IV, the Foundation supports causes by giving grants to non-profit music, arts, education, environmental action and human services groups. Foundation trustees seek to achieve the best value in awarding grants to the people and causes the grantees serve.

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it… for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artists within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com.

SOURCE C.F. Martin Guitar Co.