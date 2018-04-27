The Marvin Companies Welcome New Board Member

Smith joined Buffalo Wild Wings as chief financial officer in 1994 when it was a fledgling chain of 35 restaurants. With her keen financial and leadership skills and a healthy dose of tenacity, Smith worked to establish a sound infrastructure and build the talented team that helped the company grow from a regional chain to a thriving national and growing international brand.

Prior to joining Buffalo Wild Wings, Smith sharpened her business acumen with positions at the international accounting and consulting firm KPMG, LLP and during her 11 years at the national franchise company, Dahlberg, Inc. (now Miracle-Ear, Inc.).

"We are very pleased to welcome Sally to The Marvin Companies board of directors," said Susan Marvin, chair of the board of The Marvin Companies. "She brings significant business experience along with an understanding and appreciation for The Marvin Companies' values."

Concluding his term as board member is James (Jim) Campbell, retired group executive vice president of Wells Fargo & Company.

"Jim has provided wise counsel and strategic insight to the board for many years," said Marvin. "He has been generous with his time and spirit and we are very grateful for his leadership, commitment and service. Most notably, Jim was influential in guiding the board's succession process to name a new CEO, and his contributions to that process were invaluable."

The Marvin Companies is a third- and fourth-generation, family-owned and -operated business, headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, with more than 5,000 employees in 12 factories throughout the United States. The Marvin Family of Brands represents Marvin's fenestration portfolio, which includes Marvin Windows and Doors and its handcrafted wood and wood-clad products; Integrity Windows and Doors, which pioneered the fiberglass window category with the introduction of its patented Ultrex® Fiberglass material; and Infinity Replacement Windows, which offers homeowners a premier line of Ultrex replacement windows with distinctive design. Marvin and its Family of Brands are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are also exported internationally. Visit Marvin.com to learn more.

