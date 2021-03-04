The Masiello Group Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

BEDFORD, N.H., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Masiello Group, Ltd., Northern New England's leading independently owned real estate and home services company, announced the strategic appointment of Kristen Diamond as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Diamond will join the company's Executive Leadership team and report to President and CEO, Chris Masiello.

Ms. Diamond will lead all aspects of The Masiello Group's marketing initiatives across its family of brands, including: advertising, branding, communications, content, creative services, digital strategies, events, press relations, social media, and web. She brings more than 20 years' experience across the marketing and communications spectrum to the CMO role.

"The Masiello Group is known for its excellence and innovation in the real estate industry, it's central to our DNA," said Chris Masiello, President and CEO. "As we continue to expand our scope of agent support and community services, Diamond's expertise and understand of the marketing landscape will enable us to accelerate our momentum."

Ms. Diamond also commented, "Today, more than ever, consumers and businesses looking to buy or sell property need the guidance of top-notch agencies and supporting services. No other real estate company in New England provides excellence better than The Masiello Group brands, and there is no better next step for me than to join that endeavor. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this remarkable team as we accelerate the company's growth."

Before joining The Masiello Group, Diamond delivered award-winning marketing programs globally, most recently serving as Head of America's Marketing and VP of Marketing Operations for a hyper-growth technology company.

For more than 52 years, The Masiello Group has been the region's leader in all matters relating to real estate. With headquarters in Bedford, NH, The Masiello Group is the only real estate company in northern New England to offer complementary home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services. Visit www.masiello.com to learn more.

